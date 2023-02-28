Generac and Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. Launch Joint Initiative to Invest in the Future of the Electrical Workforce

WAUKESHA, Wis., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, and Independent Electrical Contractors, Inc. (IEC) today announced a joint initiative aimed at addressing entrance barriers in the electrical trade. As IEC's exclusive manufacturing partner for generator-, battery system- and transfer switch categories, Generac will offer certified installer training to field and apprentice contractors in IEC's Rocky Mountain, Texas Gulf Coast and Florida West Coast chapters.

"We are proud to champion the continued development of electrical professionals through this partnership with IEC," said Kyle Raabe, president of Consumer Power for Generac. "The high standards we hold for our Generac-certified installers echoes the same level of expectations and education instilled in IEC-certified electricians. The need for back-up power and alternative energy sources continues to grow, and we are thrilled to help lay a foundation for more highly skilled electricians and tradespeople."

Each year, more than 3,000 apprentices and field contractors across three local IEC chapters will have the opportunity to receive training in Generac product installation and earn their certification in accordance with Generac's rigorous installation standards. In addition to contributing technical lesson content, Generac will train program instructors and provide products and equipment for corresponding lessons. Beyond the classroom, Generac leaders will share their knowledge and experience with IEC apprentices and contractor members at annual IEC national and local chapter events.

"As a premier industry workforce development organization, IEC wants to foster great partnerships for our workforce and for our members. We're committed to helping IEC members find the best solutions in our rapidly evolving industry," said Thayer Long, executive director at IEC. "We're excited to partner with Generac, a market leader in the industry, and work with them to offer best-in-class training for our members and prepare the many electricians who go through our programs for the future."

For more information about the Generac and IEC joint initiative, visit https://www.ieci.org/generac.

About Generac

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading energy technology company that provides advanced power grid software solutions, backup and prime power systems for home and industrial applications, solar + battery storage solutions, virtual power plant platforms and engine- and battery-powered tools and equipment. Founded in 1959, Generac introduced the first affordable backup generator and later created the category of automatic home standby generator - a market in which nearly eight of ten generators sold is a Generac. The company is committed to sustainable, cleaner energy products poised to revolutionize the 21st century electrical grid.

About Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC)

Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) Independent Electrical Contractors (IEC) is the premier national trade association for merit shop electrical contractors. IEC serves our membership by providing workforce development solutions to electrical contractors and electricians, including apprentice recruitment, career-long training, employee retention strategies and insights on new tools and technologies to maximize productivity. Delivering programs that support the entire career arc of an electrician, IEC delivers the core training, certification, advocacy, codes and safety standards, and peer-to-peer networking opportunities to ensure IEC's 3,600 contractor members are equipped with a qualified workforce and positioned for long-term success. IEC National is a federation with 52 educational campuses and affiliate IEC local chapters across the country educating nearly 16,000 electricians and systems professionals each year through world-class training programs. IEC contractor member companies are responsible for over $8.5B in gross revenue annually and are composed of some of the premier firms in the industry.

