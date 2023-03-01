Office Practicum Strengthens Leadership Team with Dr. Suzanne Berman as Medical Director of Informatics and Instruction

Pediatrician and practice owner will lead knowledge transfer for end users

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Practicum (OP), the leading pediatric-certified EHR and practice management software provider, today announced that Suzanne Berman, MD, has been appointed Medical Director of Informatics and Instruction. With her extensive experience in pediatric medicine and industry insight, Dr. Berman will serve as the overall clinical expert for transferring knowledge to Office Practicum end users.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Berman joining us at Office Practicum as an integral member of our leadership team," said Kraig Brown, CEO of Office Practicum. "Dr. Berman brings a wealth of knowledge to our organization, along with a strong passion for providing superior clinical direction for the use of innovative technology and comprehensive services."

Dr. Berman, an Office Practicum software user since 2001, comes to OP from Plateau Pediatrics in Crossville, Tennessee where she has served as a pediatrician for the past 21 years. She recently completed four years as chair of the Section on Administration and Practice Management (SOAPM), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) special interest group for pediatricians who own and manage their practices. She is also the chair of the Tennessee Pediatric Council, a forum that provides a place to discuss payment issues between Medicaid MCOs and the Tennessee Chapter of the AAP. Dr. Berman frequently contributes to AAP projects and publications regarding medical home practice transformation, corporate compliance, rural health, coding, data mining, and policymaking.

"I look forward to supporting OP's clients and client-facing teams by providing customer-led improvements to its clinical solutions," Dr. Berman said. "With a focus on listening to the voice of the customer across multiple channels of communication, we can prioritize technology enhancements efficiently and evolve our solutions to support the challenges and opportunities pediatricians are facing today."

Office Practicum is committed to helping pediatricians succeed by providing a Drummond-certified and robust pediatric-specific EHR with billing software alongside RCM services that meets their specific needs— clinically, operationally and financially—allowing them to focus on what matters most: delivering quality patient care.

Office Practicum has always been a champion for pediatricians and the children, families and caregivers they serve. Committed to reducing the complexity of running a pediatric practice, OP's pediatric-certified EHR and practice management platform is designed to support pediatric patients' integrated physical, emotional and mental healthcare needs at all stages of their growth. OP's pediatric EHR, practice management and revenue cycle management services are offered alongside telehealth, 24/7 answering services, website design and SEO services, and other practice marketing tools. Together, they provide a full suite of solutions pediatricians need to grow and support their practice. As a certified EHR vendor, we continue to ensure compliance with all of our policies and procedures to ensure compliance with the 21st Century Cures Act. Today, Office Practicum supports 6,500 pediatricians serving 15 million kids across 48 states. For more information, visit us at www.officepracticum.com

