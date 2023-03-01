Contact Troubleshooters
Quantic Electronics to Exhibit at the SATELLITE 2023 Conference and Exhibition

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago

Quantic Ohmega, Quantic Ticer, Quantic Corry and Quantic TRM to showcase resistor and RF/MW solutions in Booths #1439-1441

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic® Electronics ("Quantic"), today announced that it will exhibit at the SATELLITE 2023 Conference and Exhibition, hosted in Washington, D.C. at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, March 14th-16th. Representatives from Quantic and its businesses Quantic Ohmega, QuanticTicer, Quantic™  Corry and Quantic™  TRM will be available in Booths #1439-1441 to showcase our resistor technologies, and RF passive and filter solutions for the most demanding applications.

Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics.
Defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics.
The SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition is an annual event focused on connecting and uniting the satellite industry, with participation across the satellite, space, and commercial communities.

Quantic offers a comprehensive and rapidly expanding portfolio of RF & Microwave, power, sensing and magnetic solutions for the most demanding mission-critical applications. Highlights at SATELLITE will include: our resistor portfolio, with proven thin-film technologies like OhmegaPly® and TCR®, which improve performance and simplify complex resistive feed networks by integrating resistors into the copper circuitry; RF Microwave filters and switched-filter solutions engineered for the most challenging applications; and passive RF & Microwave low and high-power components and subsystems, and fully integrated beamformers and butler matrices.

Show Information:

  • Tuesday March 14th, 10:00 AM5:45 PM EST
  • Wednesday March 15th, 9:00 AM6:00 PM EST
  • Thursday March 16th, 9:00 AM1:00 PM EST

To schedule a meeting or learn more, contact Quantic at inquiries@quanticnow.com or visit www.quanticnow.com

About Quantic Electronics
Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

Media Inquiry:
Jessen Wehrwein
Chief Marketing and Culture Officer
j.wehrwein@quanticnow.com
www.quanticnow.com

Sales Inquiry:

Quantic Ohmega/Quantic Ticer
Lisa Wilhelm
General Manager
l.wilhelm@quanticnow.com
www.quanticohmega.com

Quantic Corry
CJ McBride
Vice President of Sales
cjmcbride@quanticcorry.com
www.quanticcorry.com

Quantic TRM
Denis Ritchie
Business Development
d.ritchie@quanticnow.com
www.quantictrm.com

