Stagwell Revs Up for SXSW 2023 to Explore Brand Fandom, Generative AI, Immersive Experiences and More

Roving Video Content Studio Will Capture On-the-Ground Perspectives to be Shared via Stagwell's Digital Channels

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is gearing up for its biggest South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) presence to date with programming ranging from official panels to side-stage conversations to special events. Stagwell network leaders from Assembly, Brand Performance Network, Code and Theory, GALE, KWT Global, MMI Agency, National Research Group (NRG), Stagwell Marketing Cloud, and YML will explore artificial intelligence, advertising, marketing, emerging tech, fandom, public relations and communications, sports innovation, sustainability, and other buzzing topics.

Stagwell revs up for South by Southwest Festival 2023.

"SXSW sets the tone for the creative and cultural trends that define the year ahead," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "From the unifying power of sports and brand fandom to the next frontiers of AR and AI, Stagwell is headed to Austin to help drive – and learn from – the conversations that are top-of-mind right now for marketers, technologists, entrepreneurs and business leaders alike."

Press or brand leaders interested in attending any of the below and/or connecting with Stagwell on the ground should contact sxsw2023@stagwellglobal.com.

Where Stagwell is Showing Up

Saturday, March 11

11:30AM : The Power of Fandom in the Metaverse: This session will explore how fandom is the forum for new immersive ways, spaces, and types of connection, and how the metaverse is changing the way audiences connect and interact with sports, entertainment, music, and gaming; featuring Infinite Reality CMO Hope Frank, NRG CMO Grady Miller, Lenovo CMO, North America Gerald Youngblood, and Brand Performance Network, Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer Shannon Pruitt .

11:50AM : Women in Marketing Leadership Forum: YML's SVP of Growth Stephanie Wiseman will join Danone's Head of Marketing Linda Bethea , Hyatt VP, Global Marketing Laurie Blair , MetLife SVP, Global Brand & Marketing Michelle Froah , and Visa Head of Corporate Marketing Alison Herzog in conversation at the Brand Innovators Leadership Summit. YML's SVP of Growth Stephanie Wiseman will join Danone's Head of Marketing, Hyatt VP, Global Marketing, MetLife SVP, Global Brand & Marketing, and Visa Head of Corporate Marketingin conversation at the Brand Innovators Leadership Summit.

4PM : Stagwell, in partnership with Sportico, will host cocktails to commemorate the kickoff of SXSW at the Four Seasons Hotel.

Sunday, March 12

11:15AM : Women in Marketing Leadership Forum: While an increasing number of female leadership appointments make headlines, progress still feels slow. Wells Enterprises Chief Commercial Officer Santhi Ramesh , Nature's Sunshine VP, Marketing Stephanie O'Farrell , former P&G Beauty, Grooming & Health Chief Communications Officer Kelly Vanasse , and MMI Agency CEO Maggie Malek join Brand Innovators Leadership Summit to share lessons learned. While an increasing number of female leadership appointments make headlines, progress still feels slow. Wells Enterprises Chief Commercial Officer, Nature's Sunshine VP, Marketing, former P&G Beauty, Grooming & Health Chief Communications Officer, and MMI Agency CEOjoin Brand Innovators Leadership Summit to share lessons learned.

11:30AM-12:30PM : Anatomy of a Fan: Harnessing Loyalty, Insights, and Emerging Technology : Join ARound Founder and CEO Josh Beatty , NRG EVP, Strategy & Innovation Fotoulla Damaskos, Minnesota Twins Sr. Director, Innovation and Growth Chris Iles, and Sportico Sports Business Reporter Eben Novy-Williams in conversation on the power of sports, and creating and nurturing brand fandom. Join ARound Founder and CEO, NRG EVP, Strategy & Innovation Fotoulla Damaskos, Minnesota Twins Sr. Director, Innovation and Growth Chris Iles, and Sportico Sports Business Reporterin conversation on the power of sports, and creating and nurturing brand fandom.

2:20PM : Sustainability & Purpose-Driven Marketing: This Brand Innovators Leadership Summit session will feature YML CCO Stephen Clements in conversation with PepsiCo Senior Director, Creative & Digital Christian Hoyle, YETI Director, Creative Ginny Golden, Kickstarter VP, Brand Marketing Elyse Mallouk , and OkCupid Global Head of Communications Michael Kaye, moderated by Everfi VP, Enterprise Marketing Paula Cobb . : This Brand Innovators Leadership Summit session will feature YML CCO Stephen Clements in conversation with PepsiCo Senior Director, Creative & Digital Christian Hoyle, YETI Director, Creative Ginny Golden, Kickstarter VP, Brand Marketing, and OkCupid Global Head of Communications Michael Kaye, moderated by Everfi VP, Enterprise Marketing

Monday, March 13

11AM-5PM : Driving the Transformation of Marketing: Stagwell at Circuit of the Americas: Brand leaders and Stagwell agencies will come together for a day at the Formula 1 racetrack, where they will learn how to drive like a pro from the Skip Barber Racing School. The day will include lunch, tactical driving, speed drills, time behind the wheel of an F4 car, and cocktails to wrap the day.

5:30-7:30PM : Axios and PRophet: The New Communications Engineer: Aaron Kwittken , founder and CEO of PRophet, the AI-driven predictive pitch platform for PR professionals, will join the Axios editorial team , founder and CEO of PRophet, the AI-driven predictive pitch platform for PR professionals, will join the Axios editorial team in conversation spotlighting how AI can revolutionize the way communicators work, create content and exchange ideas.

Tuesday, March 14

4-4:30PM : How Trust Impacts Fandom in Immersive Experiences: The immersive fan experience isn't just a hype-cycle XR, VR, or the metaverse. It's how sports, media, and entertainment companies are connecting with their audiences in ways we never imagined. The session will feature Infinite Reality President of Metaverse Operations Helix Wolfson, OpenWeb CMO Tiffany Xingyu Wang, COTY SVP, U.S. Marketing Kevin Shapiro , and Brand Performance Network, Global Chief Content & Partnership Innovation Officer Shannon Pruitt .

Wednesday, March 15

Tune into the SXSW official podcast channel throughout the day for Stagwell and Infinite Reality's 4-part series on trends in the metaverse. Guests will include executives from Napster, Afropunk, Obsesh, Animal Concerts and Let's Get FR.EE, among others.

