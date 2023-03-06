Stagwell's (STGW) Instrument Launches Giant Steps, Gamified K-12 Learning Platform from GoGuardian

Agency Delivers Full-Service Digital and Brand Services to Create Equitable Learning Experience Teachers Have Called a "Game Changer"

NEW YORK and PORTLAND, Ore., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instrument, a values-driven digital agency within the Stagwell network, announced in partnership with digital education leader GoGuardian the creation of Giant Steps, a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. Built by educators for educators and drawing upon learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on Feb. 23, 2023. View the full case study here.

Giant Steps is a gamified digital learning experience designed to help K-12 teachers boost student collaboration and independent practice. (PRNewswire)

Instrument conducted full-service brand and digital services for Giant Steps, creating the brand identity and name, developing the product, and building its consumer-facing website for launch. The work builds upon Instrument's track record of helping educational organizations digitally transform to serve modern students better.

How Giant Steps Provides Equitable Learning

Visual diversity and inclusion : Students can build personalized avatars that help them feel seen and celebrated, with diverse representation, clothing, headpieces, hairstyles and outfit choices that allow them to express themselves authentically.

Gamification : The more they learn, the more rewards they earn to level up. They're also incentivized to work in teams with their classmates, encouraging collaboration and shared goals.

Rooted in learning science: Every product detail is research-backed, designed to cultivate a growth mindset and increase motivation. Because questions aren't speed-based, students can show what they know, not how quickly they can respond.

"At Instrument, we build connected brand systems through creative and technical expertise – and it was a pleasure to roll up our sleeves to create a dynamic and impactful new digital learning experience for today's K-12 students," said Katie Hilgemann, Executive Director, Brand Storytelling at Instrument. "We're thrilled to see the warm reaction from educators and students alike who are already off to the races with Giant Steps, and we're grateful to GoGuardian for their continued collaboration."

"It's been a true partnership where together we've crafted a product and brand that not only puts learners at the center but is also innovative, purposeful, and built for us to continue to grow as a company," said Kate Beihl, CMO of GoGuardian.

Giant Steps is free for all educators and students to play. For more information, please visit https://www.giantsteps.app/.

About GoGuardian

GoGuardian aims to help all learners feel ready and inspired to solve the world's greatest challenges by combining the best in learning and science technology across every part of the learning journey. Our award-winning system of educational tools, which includes Giant Steps, Pear Deck, and GoGuardian Teacher for learning engagement; Edulastic for formative assessments; TutorMe for virtual on-demand tutoring; and GoGuardian Admin and Beacon to support student safety, is purpose-built for K-12 and trusted by school leaders to promote effective teaching and equitable engagement while empowering educators to help keep students safe. Learn more at goguardian.com.

About Instrument

Instrument is a values-driven digital agency with offices in Portland, Oregon, Brooklyn, New York, and Los Angeles, California. We are a dynamic group of creative technologists and storytellers that use the power of design and technology to co-create groundbreaking work with our clients. We connect brands like never before—helping organizations reimagine the most valuable pieces of their digital ecosystem. With deep talent in the areas of Strategy, Design, Development, and Content Creation, we build modern experiences for ambitious brands. Visit us at https://www.instrument.com/

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

CONTACT:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Built by educators for educators and drawing upon learning science and educational research to optimize learning outcomes, Giant Steps officially launched to all U.S. teachers on Feb. 23, 2023. (PRNewswire)

Instrument is a values-driven digital brand and experience agency that is part of the Stagwell network. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.