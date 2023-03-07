The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Leadership Updates

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. today announced the Officer elections of Gail Hollander, Chief Marketing Officer; Robert Crane, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Sales Commercialization; Tim Wayne, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Away From Home, Canada and International; and Angie Burick, Senior Vice President, Finance and Controller.

"These leadership updates reflect our commitment to evaluate our organizational structure, as necessary, to ensure the continued advancement of our organization and that we execute with excellence," said Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident these leaders will help drive the continued progress of our strategy and support the growth and development of our talented teams."

Marketing and Commercial Organization Leadership

The Company's marketing and commercial leadership updates reflect its commitment to build upon the momentum of its commercial organization, supporting continued brand share growth and category leadership.

Hollander will assume the Chief Marketing Officer role, effective April 10, following a 20-year career at Publicis Groupe, the third largest communications firm in the world, where she most recently served as President, Groupe Client Lead. As president, Hollander led Publics' client relationship with Smucker, including overseeing the successful introduction of an innovative model to bring together talent from across Publicis' diverse roster of agencies to create multi-functional teams in collaboration with the Company's broad marketing leadership and dedicated teams. The new model supported an infusion of creativity and a data-focused approach that has refreshed the Company's key brands and made them more relevant to today's consumers.

With her previous experience and familiarity with the business, brands and processes, Hollander will support a continued commitment to delivering bold, breakthrough creative and leveraging sophisticated media modelling to deliver efficient and effective reach through the Company's advertising investment. Hollander will report to Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Smucker.

Crane has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Sales Commercialization, effective March 13, following his leadership of the Company's Pet sales division. He brings nearly 20 years of experience highlighted by sales leadership roles of increasing responsibility with the Company. In his new role, Crane will oversee the Company's sales and commercialization functions to ensure successful collaboration with customers, promoting continued productivity and category growth. Crane will report to Chief Operating Officer, John Brase.

Away From Home, Canada and International Leadership

Wayne has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager, Away From Home, Canada and International, effective March 13.

He brings more than 32 years of CPG industry leadership experience, most recently leading the Company's Away From Home division, spearheading the successful recovery of the business following the significant impacts of the pandemic. In his new role, Wayne will oversee the execution of the dedicated strategies for each business area.

Finance Organization Leadership

To ensure continued alignment between M&A activities and financial priorities, the Company has announced that oversight of corporate development and M&A will transition under Chief Financial Officer, Tucker Marshall.

In light of Burick's scope of responsibilities and Marshall's expanded role, Burick has been promoted to the new role of Senior Vice President, Finance and Controller, effective March 13.

Burick has held a series of finance leadership roles with the Company over the past 20 years, most recently serving as Vice President, Corporate Controller. In her new role, Burick will ensure coordination between the finance organization and the strategic business areas to deliver monthly, quarterly and annual financials.

