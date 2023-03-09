Asendia USA attending Prosper Show; first in-person exhibition since pre-COVID

PHILADELPHIA, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Asendia USA returns to the tradeshow scene this month, exhibiting at the Prosper Show being held March 13 – 15 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

Improving customer satisfaction for shoppers is key for online marketplaces – we can help.

As the Prosper Show is attended by established marketplace sellers, Asendia USA will share its expertise in global shipping solutions for marketplaces selling worldwide. Asendia USA is uniquely positioned to help marketplace sellers reach more consumers around the globe and improve conversion rates while simultaneously increasing margins. By offering shoppers a more flexible choice of options for international shipping, marketplaces can increase their global shopper base and secure repeat business by improving customer satisfaction.

Asendia USA's e-commerce experts will also be available at the Prosper Show to speak with sellers who have put sustainability at the top of their priorities. International shipments through Asendia are 100% carbon neutral, making Asendia USA a perfect fit for sellers looking to reduce their carbon footprint.

"While several organizations have planned in-person tradeshows over the past year, we felt it would be beneficial to give the industry time to settle in and get back into the swing of things. We feel confident that the Prosper Show will be a well-attended event where we'll engage in meaningful conversations with marketplace sellers who can benefit from the unique global shipping solutions we offer," says Douglas Longobardi, Executive Vice President, Sales, Asendia USA.

Alex Galinsky, Enterprise Account Manager for Asendia USA, says, "I'm excited for the opportunity to speak with marketplace sellers at the Prosper Show about how we can help them be more competitive in the global selling space. Improving customer satisfaction for shoppers is key for online marketplaces – we can help."

Prosper Show attendees can learn more about Asendia USA's solutions for global marketplace sellers by visiting Booth #227. www.asendiausa.com

