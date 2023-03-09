Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Lockheed Martin Chief Financial Officer to Speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago

BETHESDA, Md., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) will webcast live a presentation by Chief Financial Officer Jay Malave at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m. ET.

Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)...
Lockheed Martin Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lockheed Martin) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN) (PRNewsFoto/LOCKHEED MARTIN)(PRNewswire)

Access to the webcast will be available at: http://www.lockheedmartin.com/investor. An audio replay will be available for two weeks following the presentation.

About Lockheed Martin
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 116,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lockheed-martin-chief-financial-officer-to-speak-at-jp-morgan-industrials-conference-301763443.html

SOURCE Lockheed Martin

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.