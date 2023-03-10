The 13th Spring Festival Book Exposition held successfully around the world

BEIJING, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Chinese New Year of 2023, the 13th Spring Festival Book Exposition organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co.,Ltd(CNPIEC) was held successively among the Chinese bookstores from 25 countries and regions, including the U.S., Canada, France, Singapore, Malaysia and Nepal. The book exposition provided a great assortment of the latest Chinese books to overseas Chinese and readers.

A total of 36 well-known publishers from China participated in the 2023 book exposition. They offered a wider choice of books for readers, covering social science, traditional culture, literature and art, and children's literature. Key Concepts in Chinese Thought and Culture, Celebrating Chinese New Year in the Forbidden City, Northward, Birchbark Boat and other recommended books have won readers' extensive attention and interests.

As the book exposition coincides with the spring festival of 2023, the bookstores were decorated with window paper-cuts and other classic traditional Chinese New Year elements provided by CNPIEC. Some readers even came to the bookstores to experience various festival activities such as making dumplings, Peking Opera mask flipping cards, pitch-pot, and writing spring festival scrolls.

"The book exposition is so interesting, and it's very exciting that readers gather together to celebrate spring festival," said Mr. Wang, an overseas Chinese reader in a Canada bookstore.

Through these books and activities, the book exposition of 2023 has helped worldwide readers to get a deeper understanding of the cultural connotation of traditional Chinese festivals.

Participating bookstores from the U.S, Canada, Nepal and among others, included:

XINHUA BOOK STORE

101-10190 152A Street Surrey , BC

V3R 1J SURREY

Canada

XINHUA BOOKSTORE INC

7373A Convoy CT. San Diego

CA92111 USA

NIMING BOOKS INC

12417. Elliott Ave, El Monte.

Los Angeles, CA91732.

U.S.A. (US948)

Tel: (213)-249-2671

Enlighten Enterprise

1015 S. Nogales St., Ste # 133

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Tel: 626-913-2481

ZHONG GUO SHU YUAN

Bouddha, Kathmandu,

Metropolitan City, Ward-6.

Kathmandu District. Nepal

Tel:(0977)9808226000

BhrikutiPustak

New Plaza, Kathmandu. Nepal

Tel:(0977)9818746259

Mandala

Pokhara, Kathmandu. Nepal

Tel:(0977)9885632149

For any Chinese bookstores willing to participate in the Exposition or any readers willing to buy Chinese books, please contact:

content@cnpiec.com.cn

