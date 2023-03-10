Newborn Town Hosted MICO GALA and Rewarded Top Content Creators all around the World

HONG KONG, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Newborn Town's social networking platform MICO held MICO GALA in several countries and regions to recognize and celebrate the success of content creators worldwide.

(PRNewswire)

MICO is a cellular social community and a product of Newborn Town. With a presence in the MENA region, Southeast Asia and other markets, the platform is one of the most popular social chat applications. It can be downloaded from App Store, Google Play or through APK Download, allowing users to chat instantly with people nearby or worldwide with text message, voice chat, video chat, and live streaming functions. MICO has content creators and live streamers from more than 100 countries, with 16 language versions and an in-app tool that translates messages into any language.

The first MICO GALA was hosted by MICO Vietnam, with local singer Tracy Cutie and more than 130 top content creators in attendance. Shortly thereafter, MICO Philippines also held its event at the Visayas Ballroom, Sofiyel Philippine Plaza Manila Philippine.

On 17 Feb 2023, MICO GALA EGYPT 2022 was held in Cairo, celebrating the achievements of MICO's MENA content creators, agencies, and supporters. The six-hour long event had over 300 guests and included an elegant dinner, swag bag, fire show, and live entertainment from Violinist Marsellio and Singer Omar Kamal.

On 26 Feb 2023, another MICO GALA was held in Bangkok, Thailand. Lipta, the producer of TUK KRUB - the theme song of MICO THAI, entertained guests with lyrical songs, and well-designed games kept the night lively. The climax came with the voting of MICO girls, and MICO THAI awarded the annual outstanding content creators, ending the night with happy anniversary cheers.

As social media app usage continues to proliferate worldwide, MICO has stood out as a worldwide social media app that insists on localization and cultivates core cultural values to establish a perfect connection between users globally.

For further information about MICO, please visit https://www.micous.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newborn Town Inc.