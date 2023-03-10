Spark Networks Reschedules Year-End Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

BERLIN, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV), a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships, today announced that it is rescheduling its release of fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results to the week of March 27, 2023. The Company will announce the earnings release and conference call date in advance in a separate press release.

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE (NASDAQ: LOV) is a leading social dating platform for meaningful relationships focusing on the 40+ demographic and faith-based affiliations. Spark's portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, SilverSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, eDarling, and JSwipe, among others. Spark is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, with offices in New York and Utah.

