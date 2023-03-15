Royce Geo Supports National Geospatial Intelligence Agency's Economic Indicator Monitoring Program

NGA's EIM contract integrates commercial solutions into agency processes to further national security

ARLINGTON, Va., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Royce Geo today announced its continued support of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's (NGA) Economic Indicator Monitoring (EIM) contract. Specifically, Royce Geo is helping NGA revolutionize GEOINT tradecraft by leveraging Royce's CURVE Cloud Operating Environment featuring CURVE Workbench to seamlessly incorporate open-source and commercial satellite data along with advanced analytics and machine learning capabilities.

Under EIM, Royce Geo and other approved vendors provide NGA with advanced technology solutions to monitor global activity and deliver insights into economic impact, trade trends, natural impacts, and international commerce trends. The program has provided a successful preview of how the NGA and the broader Department of Defense (DOD) and Intelligence Community (IC) can harness commercial data and technology solutions to deliver more actionable intelligence with less demand on analyst resources.

"We are proud to work with NGA to combine the value of commercial data against mission sets with advanced and automated intelligence and machine learning," said Royce Geo CEO Dave Sterling. "Our focus is always the mission. We are honored to be part of the NGA's model for integrating advanced technology solutions from the private sector into agency processes to protect our national security."

Royce Geo's proprietary solutions automate and scale advanced analytics to make sense of disparate geospatial, signal, human, open source, and cyber intelligence data streams to support national security. Using artificial intelligence and machine learning, CURVE coordinates, understands, resources, and visualizes millions of data points to enable leaders to make informed decisions and initiate actions on the battlefield in seconds.

NGA awarded the original $29 million, 5-year EIM contract in August 2021. In November 2022, NGA announced the program's ceiling had increased to $60 million. Designed for speed and flexibility, EIM allows NGA to quickly evaluate competing solutions from multiple approved vendors for specific delivery orders. According to NGA , nine (9) delivery orders are underway within the overall contract. Royce Geo's proposals to leverage CURVE along with tailored computer vision models have been selected for three (3) of the delivery orders to date.

The team at Royce Geo is working proactively to refine further and expand the technology developed under EIM to support future NGA and broader DoD and IC missions.

Royce Geo is revolutionizing and democratizing advanced analytics for the Department of Defense and the broader Intelligence Community. Our unparalleled technology ecosystem, led by the CURVE Cloud Operating Environment, provides actionable intelligence to more decision-makers at mission speed. Royce Geo puts advanced analytics and Low/No-Code technologies in the hands of more warfighters to address emerging threats worldwide in real time. To learn more, please visit www.roycegeo.com .

