Unified Building Security -- Rhombus Announces Cloud Access Control with Integrated Security Cameras, Alarms, and More

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhombus, a leader in cloud-managed enterprise physical security, has announced its new product line, Rhombus Access Control. With this announcement, Rhombus now offers a single-pane-of-glass experience where organizations can manage video security, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations from a unified web-based console or mobile app.

The Rhombus Access Control Product Suite (DC20 Access Control Unit, DR20 Door Reader, and DR40 Video Intercom) (PRNewswire)

The Rhombus Access Control product suite includes:

DC20 4-Door Access Control Unit , cloud-managed access control unit that enables simple installation, remote management, and infinite scalability.

DR20 Door Reader , modern door reader that provides multiple, touchless ways to gain access via physical card, mobile app, remote unlock, and wave-to-unlock.

DR40 Video Intercom, all-in-one video and access control reader with intercom functionality and real-time video of all access events.

"Physical security for many organizations is often disjointed and siloed. This can impact awareness and emergency response when issues occur," said Rickey Cox, Director of Product. "By bringing access control to Rhombus, organizations unify their physical security to one platform and unlock an experience where Rhombus cameras, sensors, and alarms provide enhanced situational awareness without any additional effort or workload. It creates a central nervous system for managing building security, which is our primary goal here at Rhombus."

Though the world is more connected than ever, many organizations still suffer from disjointed physical security. Access control is the first layer of protection organizations have to safeguard their people and assets. When separate from other security solutions, data can fall through the cracks, time is lost managing multiple systems, and incident resolution is highly reactive versus proactive.

With Rhombus Access Control, organizations can remotely manage building access and credentials from anywhere and pair access-based events with data from other systems, such as video surveillance, environmental sensors, and alarm monitoring.

When a door unlocks, access events are automatically indexed and paired with the corresponding security footage. This allows users to quickly investigate or set up custom notifications when issues arise in real time. For example, if a person's face doesn't match their badge, users can receive an instant alert with video footage of the incident, enabling swift incident resolution before a potential security issue worsens.

"Rhombus offers an incredibly powerful platform that impacts thousands of organizations around the world," said Garrett Larsson, CEO and Co-Founder of Rhombus. "With the introduction of access control, Rhombus delivers a true single-pane-of-glass experience for all physical security needs, plus offers the flexibility to integrate with other innovative technology solutions to solve key business challenges for all types of companies."

Rhombus Access Control is available for preorder now and will ship early Q3-2023. For sales inquiries or additional information, contact sales@rhombus.com.

About Rhombus

Rhombus is a cloud physical security platform designed to bring greater intelligence, security, and productivity to enterprise organizations. Rhombus delivers NDAA-compliant smart cameras, access control, sensors, alarms, and integrations under a single pane of glass to help organizations improve safety and streamline operations.

Backed by Cota Capital, Caden Capital, Tru Arrow Partners, Lemnos Labs, and Promus Ventures, Rhombus is on a mission to make the world safer with simple, smart, and powerful physical security solutions. To learn more, visit www.rhombus.com.

For interview requests, please contact the media team at Rhombus – press@rhombus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rhombus