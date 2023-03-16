BeyondEdge Announces 'Verity for Cloud' and Dell Technologies Partnership to Simplify and Automate the Management of SONiC-powered Data Centers

RICHARDSON, Texas, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BeyondEdge, a pioneer in software-defined networking management, announced an extension to its Verity intent-based networking (IBN) platform. New Verity features help enterprises enhance, simplify, and automate the orchestration of data center and cloud networks with the full support of SONiC networking OS (NOS) and the Dell Technologies Enterprise SONiC distribution.

BeyondEdge (PRNewswire)

The enterprise-grade Verity for Cloud (data centers) IBN solution and its related edge platform for campuses will be sold as a product offering through Dell beginning in early April 2023 and is currently available through several other channels.

As part of an end-to-end data center infrastructure offering, Verity orchestrates the Dell Technologies SONiC switching portfolio and solutions, helping businesses deliver new applications and services with unprecedented speed and accuracy. The recently announced partnership between BeyondEdge and Dell Technologies helps customers re-envision the orchestration of complex network fabrics across multiple private and public clouds. This is accomplished using SONiC through centralized and automated configuration, true zero-touch provisioning, and rapid configuration rollbacks. By abstracting the software configuration and management, Verity allows customers to free themselves from vendor lock-in within campus and data center environments while lowering their overall total cost of ownership.

Serving as a network source of truth for single and multi-site data centers, Verity delivers unmatched visibility with automated validation checks and real-time monitoring of network components and interconnects. The IBN platform adheres to Enterprise SONiC Distribution by Dell Technologies' best practices and delivers lockstep software updates for simplified lifecycle operations.

"We are excited to be working with the Dell team and share the same vision for the future of networks and their growing importance in the daily life of people around the world. But more than just a vision, we also share important values like integrity and accountability toward our customers with their increasing reliance on technology", stated Amir Elbaz, CEO of BeyondEdge. "Our agility and Dell's technological might are an industry game-changer," concluded Elbaz.

About Verity

Verity is a declarative IBN solution that enables IT teams to focus on the high-level tasks of deploying network services through a graphical and centralized interface. The powerful, vendor-agnostic L2/L3 fabric orchestration platform addresses the challenges of delivering network services at hyperscale and hyperspeed with integrated end-to-end automation processes that lower configuration complexities and reduce human error. This helps IT departments better address network service adds/changes, infrastructure uptime, expertise shortages, and cost challenges faced within modern data centers, clouds, and edge environments.

About BeyondEdge™

BeyondEdge™ is a software-defined, data center, cloud, and edge company focused on advancing the transformation of networks via an open and modular software platform that delivers highly intelligent and fully automated networks for data centers, clouds, buildings, and campus-wide environments. With its proven software technology, BeyondEdge solves the challenges that come with complex networks and proprietary hardware, providing a 100% Software-Defined solution for all services within the data center and edge. This solution simplifies network architecture and management and enables businesses to succeed faster, while delivering marked value, including decreased CAPEX and OPEX and support of current and future technologies. Through its blue-chip partners, established VARs, and MSPs, BeyondEdge solutions are deployed across many high-growth and high-value customer segments. BeyondEdge is headquartered in Richardson, TX. For more information on the company, please visit www.beyondedgenetworks.com.

Contact Information:

Ken Lewis

SVP of Solution Design and Integration

ken.lewis@beyondedgenetworks.com

(214) 575 9300

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BeyondEdge