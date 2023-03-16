St. Joseph's Hospital Named One of the Nation's 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and PINC AI™

St. Joseph's Hospital Named One of the Nation's 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals by Fortune and PINC AI™

TAMPA, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, St. Joseph's Hospital was named one of the nation's 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI™ and reported by Fortune. This is the fifth time and the third consecutive year St. Joseph's has made this prestigious list.

Surgical Tech Patrick O’Connor (left) assists Cardiothoracic Surgeon Michael Bradner, MD, prepare for surgery at St. Joseph’s Hospital, a 2023 PINC AI 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospital. (PRNewswire)

This is the fifth time and third consecutive year St. Joseph's Hospital in

Tampa

has made this prestigious list.

St. Joseph's Hospital, part of BayCare Health System, is the only Tampa Bay-area hospital to make the list, having demonstrated significantly higher survival rates associated with cardiac care, with fewer readmissions and complications.

To select top performers, an objective, independent, quantitative research analysis was performed using publicly available data measuring cardiac care in the United States.

"At St. Joseph's Hospital, we continually pursue clinical excellence provided by compassionate caregivers," said Kimberly Guy, co-chief operating officer of BayCare. "Our selection as a Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospital validates our team's efforts and strengthens our reputation as a cardiovascular leader not only in the Tampa Bay area but also in the nation."

50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program performance

This year, the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ program winners had better results on indicators intended to measure clinical outcomes, operational efficiency, financial performance and patient experience. Compared to a peer group of non-winning cardiovascular hospitals, this year's winners had:

Significantly higher inpatient survival rates (19.0 to 40.6% higher).

Fewer patients with complications (13.2 to 15.4% fewer complications).

Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction (AMI ), heart failure ( HF ) and coronary artery bypass grafting ( CABG ) patients (0.4 to 0.9 percentage points higher).

Lower 30-day readmission rates for AMI , HF , and CABG patients (0.5 to 1.0 percentage points lower).

Average lengths of stay (ALOS ) varied between patient groups from 0.6 ( AMI , HF , PCI ) to 0.8 ( CABG ) shorter length of stay.

$860 to $5,076 less in total costs per patient case (the smallest dollar amount difference was for HF , and the largest was for CABG ).

Lower average 30-day episode of care payments for AMI and HF ( $1,493 and $781 less per episode, respectively).

Patients had a better experience at benchmark hospitals compared to peer hospitals, with a top-box HCAHPS score of 75% versus 70%.

"Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for all Americans, resulting in nearly 700,000 deaths and $229 billion in added costs each year," said Leigh Anderson, Premier's President of Performance Services and the leader of PINC AI™. "Given the life and death nature of this condition, patients and their loved ones need credible information to help them determine where to go for the best possible care. This objective, data-driven study proves that St. Joseph's Hospital in Tampa excels across a range of core performance indicators, which directly leads to significantly higher survival rates associated with cardiac care, with fewer readmissions and complications."

St. Joseph's Hospital nationally renowned Heart and Vascular Institute continues to grow in size and reputation, while providing exceptional patient experiences. Each year, the hospital performs more than 500 open-heart surgeries, 600 interventional procedures, 900 diagnostic services and 11,500 diagnostic tests. It has received the highest rating from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons for five consecutive years.

"I am grateful for our team members and physicians whose extraordinary work has earned national recognition for a third consecutive year," Guy said. "We want our community to know that when heart patients come through our doors, they will always receive high-quality, compassionate care from our multidisciplinary team of cardiac professionals."

In July, St. Joseph's Hospital was named among the nation's 100 Top Hospitals by Fortune/Merative® (now Premier Inc.) for the fifth consecutive time and sixth time overall. In addition, BayCare Health System, which includes St. Joseph's Hospital as one of its 16 hospitals, was recognized by Fortune/Merative® for being in the top 20% of large health systems in the country. This is the fourth year in a row that BayCare has been recognized with this honor.

About St. Joseph's Hospital

St. Joseph's Hospital, part of the BayCare Health System, is known for advanced medical technology and compassionate care. Its Centers of Excellence include the Heart and Vascular Institute, Cancer Institute, Stroke and Neuroscience Program, Robotic Surgery Program and Emergency/Trauma Department, which provides more emergency care than any other hospital in Tampa Bay. More than 70 specialties are represented among the medical team, including internal medicine, cardiovascular surgery and neurosurgery. The hospital was founded in 1934 by the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany. The 615-bed hospital is located at 3001 West Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa, Florida. For more information visit BayCare.org/SJH.

About BayCare

BayCare is a leading not-for-profit health care system that connects individuals and families to a wide range of services at 16 hospitals and hundreds of other convenient locations throughout the Tampa Bay and central Florida regions. Inpatient and outpatient services include acute care, primary care, imaging, laboratory, behavioral health, home care, and wellness. Its mission is to improve the health of all it serves through community-owned, health care services that set the standard for high-quality, compassionate care. For more information visit BayCare.org.

St. Joseph's Hospital (PRNewsFoto/St. Joseph's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE St. Joseph's Hospital