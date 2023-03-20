PCS Software Appoints Miguel Nogueras as Vice President of Product Marketing

HOUSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, a leading provider of innovative transportation management solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Miguel Nogueras as the new Vice President of Product Marketing. Miguel will be responsible for driving the company's branding, product marketing strategy, positioning, and messaging across all product lines to support continued growth and market expansion.

Miguel Nogueras brings over 20 years of experience in the advertising industry, with a proven track record of driving innovation, contributing to the development of strategic marketing initiatives, and leading successful product launches. Prior to joining PCS Software, Miguel has made a name for himself as a brilliant designer and Creative Director in both the general and multicultural markets. His background includes 20+ award-winning years at some of Madison avenue's biggest names and other heavy hitters: FCB New York, The Grey Group, The Mars Agency, and more. Throughout his career, Miguel's talent has helped elevate national brands and companies through stellar, strategic creative solutions across all channels, from digital to broadcast television. Miguel is not one to settle, he pushes himself and all of PCS Software to do the same—all in the name of excellence.

"We are thrilled to welcome Miguel to the PCS family," said Ted Pardee, CRO of PCS Software. "His extensive experience and leadership capabilities make him the ideal person to lead our brand and product marketing efforts. We are confident that Miguel's appointment will contribute to our ongoing mission of delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower companies to optimize their operations and achieve greater success. Miguel's ability to deliver clear, simple and powerful messaging will show our customers how they can save incalculable hours of time and for this we're grateful to have him at PCS."

In his new role, Miguel will work closely with the product management, sales, and customer success teams to refine and communicate the value proposition of PCS's Prime Express solution, ensuring that the company remains on the forefront of industry trends and technological advancements.

Miguel's leadership will be instrumental in supporting product innovation, fostering strategic partnerships, and expanding the company's market presence.

About PCS Software:

PCS Software is a leading provider of transportation management solutions, dedicated to empowering transportation and logistics companies to streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and maximize profitability. With a suite of advanced software tools, PCS Software supports shippers, carriers, and brokers in managing their end-to-end transportation processes, from planning and execution to compliance and analytics. Committed to innovation and customer success, PCS Software continually enhances its product offerings to address the evolving needs of the industry. To learn more about PCS Software, visit www.pcssoftware.com.

Contact: Amanda Mueller ( Email: amandamueller@pcssoftware.com)

