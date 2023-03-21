Downtown Hackensack Special Improvement District Taps John T. Peters as New Executive Director

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Main Street Business Alliance – also known as The Sack Business Alliance, has appointed John T. Peters as its new executive director. Peters joins the Special Improvement District with decades of experience in executive management, marketing, public relations, tourism, technology, media, and event management.

John T. Peters, Executive Director, The Sack Business Alliance, Downtown Hackensack, New Jersey (PRNewswire)

Peters, a successful entrepreneur and executive, has built and successfully sold two companies: one technology company acquired by Rand McNally and one international tourism company acquired by Far & Wide. He has also been at the helm of companies large and small, public and private. Most notably, Peters served as president of travel media at USA Today. There, he oversaw a team of nearly 100, and led the group through explosive growth—increasing the ranking of USA Today Travel to the fourth most popular travel information website on the internet.

"I look forward to collaborating with the businesses, residents, and city of Hackensack to continue the Alliance's successes," said Peters. "So much great work has already been done, and there's so much more potential to continue to transform the district into a thriving community for all to enjoy."

"John's background in business, tourism, and technology is the perfect mix of what we need," said Edward Decker, chairman of the Alliance and owner of Musically Yours. "He's put together a detailed, multiyear strategy, the likes of which this organization has never seen before, and we're very confident in his ability to execute the plan."

"John is not only extremely talented, but he's outgoing, approachable, and understands the value of relationships and strategic partnerships," said Eric Anderson, vice chairman of the Alliance and CEO of Alexander Anderson Real Estate Group. Jason Some, owner of Some's Uniforms and secretary of the Alliance, adds, "He's basically a startup business guy, so he's happy to jump into the weeds, roll up his sleeves, and do the work to make things happen. Plus, he's got a lot of energy, and he's fun to work with."

SBA's offices are located at 214 Main Street, Suite A. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Please contact John Peters at 201-498-1690 and visit the SBA website, www.DowntownHackensack.org, for further information.

ABOUT THE SACK BUSINESS ALLIANCE:

The Sack Business Alliance is a public/private partnership formed as an alliance between the business community and the city of Hackensack. Its mission is to address the issues facing the business community with the goal of improving the local economy and the overall business climate in Hackensack. The SBA's programs and services are underwritten by a special assessment collected from property owners. These fees are billed and collected by the city of Hackensack and turned over to the Alliance, which then delivers the services like Clean & Green programs to maintain the cleanliness of Main Street, maintenance of the trees and plant beds, Visual Improvement Programs, the Facades and Signage grant program, retention and recruitment of businesses, vehicle and pedestrian circulation/parking, and marketing and public relations. The SID extends along Main Street from Clinton Place to Sussex Street. There are 160 commercial properties and more than 375 businesses within the district. SBA is governed by an 11-member board of directors elected by the members of the district, along with liaisons from the Chamber of Commerce, Johnson Public Library, and City Council. Peters reports to the board.

