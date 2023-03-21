GLD Group Selects Mapp Cloud To Tackle Analytics, Personalization And Customer Engagement Strategy

SAN DIEGO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mapp , the international provider of insight-led customer experiences, has announced it has been appointed by sports and fashion-industry specialists, GLD Group to provide its insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud. The platform will support the company as it drives its next phase of growth while delivering personalized and targeted customer communications. GLD Group will also be supported by Mapp's Customer Success team who will act as an extension of its own internal teams and help optimize use of all tools available.

GLD Group holds the UK licences for Umbro, Superga and Sebago, and is the brand owner of Amplified clothing and ADDICT. GLD's team has over 100 years of combined experience in the development and marketing of sport and fashion products.

With a relatively small but powerful marketing team, GLD was looking for an easy-to-use yet advanced platform to support its activity. After a thorough review of the market, Mapp Cloud was selected for its insight-led approach to personalization and customer engagement.

Support for growth



As a rapidly growing company, GLD had outgrown its previous vendor and was looking for support for the company's ambitious growth while minimizing its team's workload. It was important that any solution selected delivered the ability to easily share content, journeys, and learnings between all brands in the GLD Group to reduce replication and drive efficiencies.

The marketing team also wanted to unlock the full potential of customer data and needed a Customer Data Platform that could help them to unify all first-party data with one solution.

Additionally, GLD needed to visualize key performance analytics across all its digital marketing activity to easily see which campaigns were most successful and understand the most efficient paid advertising channels for each brand.

True personalisation based on insights



After a thorough review of the market, GLD chose to partner with Mapp for all its brands and to start leveraging its insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud. Drawing on real-time customer insights from Mapp Intelligence, GLD will be focusing heavily on how to maximize personalization and activate smarter marketing campaigns. GLD will be rolling out dynamic content across marketing, transactional, and triggered email messages, and across different websites. Some examples of this dynamic content include persona-based targeting, advanced product recommendations and live Instagram content within emails.

Ian McCullagh, Head of eCommerce at GLD said: "We've spent a number of years thoroughly reviewing the market and we're confident we have chosen a partner in Mapp that can help us become more data-driven across the business. We're really excited to expand from fairly limited personalization capabilities and to start testing out more dynamic content tactics across our brand portfolio. The GLD team are looking forward to becoming more insight-led and seeing the great results we can drive through our partnership"

Ricardas Montvila, VP of Global Strategy at Mapp said: "As a business, we love working with high-growth brands and it has been hugely exciting to leverage the full Mapp Cloud technology for GLD Group, which is a brand with big ambitions. We are continuing to innovate and implement programs that are tailored to GLD's customers based on intelligent insights and have many exciting plans upcoming."

About Mapp



Marketers and data specialists should be able to focus on what will make a difference for their business, instead of spending all their time taming the technology behind it. With the #1 insight-led customer experience platform, Mapp Cloud, they can focus on what really counts - and the exciting insights that come with it. Thanks to customer intelligence and marketing analytics, companies can easily and effectively gain data-driven customer insights across all channels in order to trigger highly personalized marketing activities. Customers benefit from

AI-supported forecasting models that enable targeted and self-optimizing cross-channel campaigns. Automated messages are sent via the most suitable marketing channel, at the right time, with the optimal contact frequency. Thanks to advanced one-to-one personalization, the highest levels of engagement and long-term customer loyalty are achieved.

Mapp operates globally with offices in seven countries and helps more than 700 brands including Farrow & Ball, PepsiCo, Ella's Kitchen, Vivienne Westwood, The Entertainer, JYSK, Diageo, and LloydsPharmacy.

