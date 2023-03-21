THE NASDAQ ENTREPRENEURIAL CENTER AND MICROSOFT ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION

Support From Microsoft's Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact Program Will Expand The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center's Educational Sustainability Programming For Entrepreneurs

SAN FRANCISCO, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, a non-profit committed to growing inclusion and access for entrepreneurs worldwide, today announced a new collaboration with Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact which supports entrepreneurs working to solve our world's most pressing challenges by providing access to technology, expertise, visibility and connections. Together they will expand educational programming and resources available to the Center's global community.

This work will support a range of the Center's bootcamps, classes, and mentorship-focused programming, including its signature Milestone Makers program, a free 12-week incubator-style program launched in 2016 to provide a cohort of early- to mid-stage entrepreneurs with individualized tracks of business mentoring, coaching, training, and resources.

Synergistically, Microsoft's Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact and the Center's Milestone Makers program each already focus on supporting entrepreneurs working towards the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for urgent collective action.

"Supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs has a multiplier effect on all communities, and doubly so when you're supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs who are championing Sustainable Development Goals," said Nicola Corzine, Executive Director of the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center. "We applaud Microsoft for leveraging their platform to drive purpose-driven social enterprises and for their collaboration with us."

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Executive Vice President and President, National Transformation Partnerships at Microsoft, stated, "Through Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact, we are working to make Microsoft the most trusted technology partner for Positive Impact Entrepreneurs, helping entrepreneurs scale and accelerate their social impact. We know that when the world does well, we do well. By using our platform, ecosystem and scale, we aim to unleash social tech innovation with our customers, partners and beyond. Positive Impact Entrepreneurs have so much to bring to the table for businesses. This work with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center opens a whole new community of positive impact entrepreneurs for us to support and help drive digital transformation for the common good."

About the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center:

The Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a non-profit committed to growing inclusion and access for entrepreneurs worldwide. The Center meets the real time needs of entrepreneurs through educational programming and then shares its learnings with policy-leaders, capital allocators and academic institutions. For more information please visit: http://thecenter.nasdaq.org/

About Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact

Microsoft Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact helps entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and accelerate their impact. Recognizing that digitalization is key to scale, Microsoft acts as a trusted technology partner for positive impact entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneurship for Positive Impact program provides access to dedicated mentors, community activities, workshops and a Founders Hub with personalized technical tools and business resources for positive impact startups. Leveraging our network of local partners around the world, we have created a global ecosystem that drives digital transformation for the benefit of all, including our customers.

https://www.microsoft.com/socialentrepreneurship

