Schneider Electric partners with SkillPointe Foundation to Fund Boston-Area Scholarships for Skills-Based Careers

New fund provides training scholarships to help aspiring workers in the Boston area realize their potential and pursue successful skilled careers in building automation

BOSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric, the global leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, together with SkillPointe Foundation, have established a new scholarship program that will fund training in the Boston area for skills related to the rapidly-expanding building automation field with aim to develop America's skilled workforce and provide new opportunities for aspiring individuals of all backgrounds.

The Schneider Electric SkillPointe Scholarship supports vocational training that empowers Americans to build better lives while providing broader industry with needed talent. The new Boston-area scholarship expands upon the existing scholarship program Schneider Electric has established in its New York and New Jersey market.

A total of twelve $2,000 grants will be awarded by the Atlanta-based SkillPointe Foundation during Spring 2023. Scholarships are available to individuals of all backgrounds in the Greater Boston Area who are pursuing vocational training for jobs such as, field service technician, HVAC technician, cable/fiber technician, electronics and electrical technician, IT support specialist, and software development.

Nicolette Fondl, General Manager at Schneider Electric noted "Schneider Electric is proud to be able to promote excitement and accessibility into our industry and to be able to provide assistance to those that may not have access to secondary education without it. We seek to support in all ways the communities we serve with an aim to establish a sustainable workforce to support the growing demand of buildings and our customers."

"Schneider Electric's Digital Building practice is transforming the places Americans live and work, but continued success depends on skilled talent pipelines," said Alvin Townley, founding executive director of the SkillPointe Foundation. "We're proud to expand this partnership to Boston and continue to help a global leader like Schneider Electric innovate and build a larger and more inclusive skilled workforce. Together, we're also helping workers in the Boston area obtain new skills and realize better futures."

The Application deadline for the new Boston-area scholarship program is June 30, 2023. You can learn more and apply at SkillPointeFoundation.org or start your application for the Boston-area scholarship here: Link.

About the SkillPointe Foundation

The SkillPointe Foundation partners with organizations like Schneider Electric, NetJets, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, and The Home Depot Foundation to provide financial aid to individuals of all backgrounds seeking skills training for high-demand careers not requiring a four-year degree. Specifically, the SkillPointe Foundation works with donors to manage strategic scholarship programs that increase opportunities for aspiring workers and build the talent pool needed by American industry. In just two years of operations, the Foundation has raised more than $2M and funded more than 500 scholarships nationwide. It is an independent affiliate of SkillPointe.com.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

