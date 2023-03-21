TickPick Announces Secondary Ticketing Marketplace Partnership with the LA Galaxy

Fans Can Gain Exclusive Access to the "TickPick Galaxy Row"

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TickPick, the transparent ticket marketplace that is transforming the event ticketing industry, today announced a secondary ticketing marketplace partnership with Major League Soccer's (MLS) five-time MLS Cup champions, the LA Galaxy. The partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, makes TickPick an official partner of the LA Galaxy and will enable Galaxy fans to seamlessly purchase tickets to all 2023 regular season home games on the secondary market without added buyer fees, bringing customers significant savings when compared to the same seats offered by other secondary ticket marketplaces.

"We're excited to become an official partner of the LA Galaxy and extend our relationship with AEG," TickPick Co-CEO Brett Goldberg said. "The Galaxy are one of the most iconic MLS teams and have a passionate fan base supporting them. We're looking forward to providing fans with a convenient way to purchase tickets on our marketplace for the best prices available.

As part of the partnership, Section 134, Row D at Dignity Health Sports Park is being branded as the "TickPick Galaxy Row" for all Galaxy home games. Fans looking to sit in the "TickPick Galaxy Row," will be provided with an enhanced gameday experience and exclusive inventory only distributed through TickPick.

This marks the second partnership between AEG and TickPick. TickPick is also the official secondary ticketing partner of the Los Angeles Kings for the 2022-23 season.

About TickPick LLC

No Fees. More Savings.

Among the fastest growing technology companies, TickPick is reshaping the ticket marketplace industry, putting money back in the wallets of live event-goers. Since our inception, we have saved our customers over $100 million in service fees alone. TickPick's BestPrice Guarantee backs up our promise to deliver better prices than their competition.

For more information, visit tickpick.com.

ABOUT AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlin and The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jon Gluskin

Branded

jgluskin@brandedpublicrelations.com

847-308-1314

View original content:

SOURCE TickPick