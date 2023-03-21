Whoosh and SevenRooms Integrate to Elevate Club Member Experience

Integration provides a seamless member booking experience and enables the first data-driven, personalized dining experience for the club industry

MILL VALLEY, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whoosh, Inc, a developer of modern operations software for private clubs, and SevenRooms, the leading global guest experience and retention platform for the hospitality industry, today announce a preferred partnership to offer SevenRooms' comprehensive platform solutions to private golf and membership clubs across the country.

The cloud-based integration provides club members with an enhanced experience to book dining reservations via the Whoosh Member App and enables staff to access real-time reservation and diner profile data via the SevenRooms platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with SevenRooms and provide club members with a seamless and effortless experience," said Colin Read, CEO of Whoosh. "By integrating with SevenRooms, we can now enable our customers to utilize leading technology leveraged every day by SevenRooms' leading hospitality operators around the world. We are introducing the most advanced table management solution for private clubs that will give staff the tools they need to deliver the highest quality experiences to their members and guests. It's a win for everybody."

With the integration of Whoosh and SevenRooms, club staff will be able to manage reservations and provide high quality service to members in real-time, resulting in an increase in member loyalty and satisfaction, in addition to increased revenue for the clubs. The integration will also enable club members to easily book and manage dining reservations, reducing wait times, and creating a seamless overall experience.

"SevenRooms is excited to partner with Whoosh to create more memorable, personalized guest experiences for members across the country," said Austen Asadorian, SVP of Sales at SevenRooms. "There has been a big shift toward needing more robust table management and hospitality solutions in the private club space. We believe this partnership will enable clubs across the country to elevate their level of service and improve both staff efficiency and member satisfaction through our automation and guest data capabilities."

In recent years, private clubs have prioritized hospitality for their members, seeking solutions that help them more seamlessly manage the end-to-end experience. The partnership between SevenRooms and Whoosh provides a modern hospitality management solution to meet their increased needs, making it easy for their staff to execute on experiences that keep their members engaged.

"Having spent many years in the hotel and fine dining space, I know first-hand the private club space has been hungry for a solution that is up-to-par with what's used in other industries," said Dirk Flad, General Manager of The Country Club of Mobile. "With SevenRooms, we found a solution that is used by top restaurants around the world and will enable our staff to deliver a higher level of service. Whoosh has already optimized our operations throughout our club, and this partnership only extends that impact."

For more information about the Whoosh and SevenRooms integration, please reach out via email to Whoosh at hello@whoosh.io or SevenRooms at hello@trysevenrooms.com.

About Whoosh

Whoosh provides the most advanced modern club operations software to manage everything from the course to the clubhouse. With a cloud-based and tablet-focused approach, Whoosh streamlines operations to save clubs 20+ hours a week in staff time per department. Whoosh's member app provides members easy and convenient ways to book and manage reservations for every club amenity and event. For more information, visit www.whoosh.io.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a guest experience and retention platform that helps hospitality operators create exceptional experiences that drive revenue and repeat business. Trusted by thousands of hospitality operators around the world, SevenRooms powers tens of millions of guest experiences each month across both on- and off-premises. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, SevenRooms is transforming the industry by empowering operators to take back control of their businesses to build direct guest relationships, deliver exceptional experiences and drive more visits and orders, more often. The full suite of products includes reservation, waitlist and table management, online ordering, mobile order & pay, review aggregation and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures, PSG and Highgate Ventures, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Wynn Resorts, Jumeirah Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Bloomin' Brands, Giordano's, LDV Hospitality, Zuma, Australian Venue Company, Altamarea Group, AELTC, The Wolseley Hospitality Group, Dishoom, Live Nation and Topgolf. www.sevenrooms.com

Whoosh

Jenna Little

Head of Growth & Marketing P: +1-512-808-8443

E: hello@whoosh.io

SevenRooms

Bianca Esmond

Director, PR & Brand Marketing P: +1-310-567-9148

E: bianca@sevenrooms.com

