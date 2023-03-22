EUROPEAN WAX CENTER NAMED ONE OF THE FASTEST-GROWING FRANCHISES OF 2023 BY ENTREPRENEUR

PLANO, Texas, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: EWCZ), the largest and fastest-growing franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States, is proud to be recognized by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing Franchises, ranking at 30 out of 1,321. This 2023 ranking highlights companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022, and European Wax Center will be highlighted in the March/April issue of Entrepreneur magazine and on Entrepreneur.com.

European Wax Center delivered record results in 2022, opening 91 net new centers - a 10.7% increase from 2021 - and ending the year with 944 centers in 45 states as well as their deepest pipeline to date, showcasing that their superior unit economics generate sustained franchisee demand. The network generated $899 million in sales, and European Wax Center revenue increased 16% to $207 million. In addition, they continued to drive strong Wax Pass sales to guests, which underscores the commitment guests have to their waxing routines, engenders brand loyalty and generates predictable visit frequency in-center.

"European Wax Center is honored to be recognized as one of the fastest growing franchises by Entrepreneur, the premier source for business," said David Berg, CEO of European Wax Center. "We surpassed the financial goals we set for ourselves in 2022, which demonstrates the stability of the European Wax Center model in a dynamic environment. We thank our franchisees who are committed to growing with us, and we look forward to extending our position as the leader in out-of-home waxing."

The Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking system is based on information submitted to Entrepreneur for its annual Franchise 500® and is part of the brand's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace. The ranking appears in the March/April 2023 issue of Entrepreneur. Franchise companies are ranked based on their net U.S. and Canada franchise unit growth from July 31, 2021, to July 31, 2022. (Ties are broken based on percentage growth.)

"Our 2023 Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking recognizes the franchise brands with the greatest growth but also highlights the extraordinary momentum in the industry over the past year. After all, growth is what franchising is all about," said Entrepreneur Senior Vice President of Franchising Liane Caruso.

The growth that European Wax Center continues to experience year-over-year and its position in the Fastest-Growing Franchises ranking is a tribute to the hard work and dedication of the entire company including all the franchises.

