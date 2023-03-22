Grande Cosmetics Celebrates 15 Years of Transformations With An Exclusive Display at Ulta Beauty

The #1 Lash & Brow Serum Brand in the US* Rolls Out A One-Stop Shop For Bigger, Better, Grande Lashes, Brows & Lips

VALHALLA, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting this month it's easier—and more fun than ever—to shop your Grande Cosmetics faves, and discover new ones at Ulta Beauty. The #1 Lash & Brow Serum Brand in the US* is "painting the town pink" by rolling out a four-shelf display featuring everything you need for longer-looking lashes, bolder brows, and visibly plumped lips. The display is part of the brand's 15th anniversary celebration and pays homage to the product that started it all, the iconic GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, with a larger-than-life bottle.

Grande Cosmetics Logo (PRNewswire)

The brand's Founder and CEO Alicia Grande says, "Our display is not only home to our family of products, it also represents our bright, bold point-of-view, and honors our very first product, GrandeLASH-MD. Everything we've done as a brand, all the transformations and enhancements, the awards and recognition, and every other product we've launched over the last 15 years is because of the success and impact of that one product."

The fuchsia display welcomes Ulta Beauty guests into the world of Grande, one that is vibrant and bold, as well as seriously effective. Dramatic before and after photos are found on each shelf and reflect the brand's reputation for high-performance products and visible results.

Alongside Grande Cosmetics' best-selling enhancing serums, Ulta Beauty guests can find new additions to the Grande lineup, including the revolutionary GrandeBROW 2-in-1 Tinted Brow Gel + Brow Enhancing Serum. Also featured on the display are Ulta Beauty exclusives, like GrandeFANATIC Fanning and Curling Mascara.

Grande says, "We're proud of our partnership with Ulta Beauty, and grateful for the chance to celebrate what we've built over the last 15 years with this display. 'The Possibilities are Beautiful' at Ulta Beauty and we work hard to be the premier destination for salon-inspired, pro-level formulas that visibly enhance features, and enhance how we feel about ourselves."

Grande Cosmetics can be found in Ulta Beauty stores nationwide with their full assortment available at ultabeauty.com.

For additional information, please contact AMD-PR: GrandeCosmeticsPR@amd-pr.com.

*Source: The NPD Group, Inc./ U.S. Prestige Beauty Total Measured Market, All Other Face Skincare Brand Sales, Body Part: Eye, Jan 2021-March 2022

Grande Cosmetics' Ulta Gondola (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Grande Cosmetics