NAIR™ EXPANDS HAIR REMOVAL PORTFOLIO WITH NEW PREP & SMOOTH FACE

Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

Nair Introduces New One-Step Formula to Transform Facial Hair Removal Routine and Offer Smooth and Stunning Skin for All

EWING, N.J., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nair™, the #1 hair removal brand in the U.S., launched Prep & Smooth Face, a new one-step formula created to help consumers remove facial hair with ease and achieve a smooth canvas for skincare and makeup application. As the first face depilatory with added skincare benefits, the revolutionary formula is made for all skin types and is infused with skin-loving ingredients to help everyone feel amazing in their own skin. In only five minutes, Nair™ Prep & Smooth Face smooths and exfoliates your face from the comfort of your home, helping you achieve affordable salon-worthy results without the hassle of wax or razor blades.

Nair™ announces the launch of its new Prep & Smooth Face
Nair™ announces the launch of its new Prep & Smooth Face(PRNewswire)

"We're thrilled to introduce Prep & Smooth to Nair's growing portfolio and offer a first-of-its-kind facial hair removal experience for any and all skin types," said Stacey Ramstedt, VP of Marketing for Nair. "With salon and at-home treatments like dermaplaning increasing in popularity, Prep & Smooth makes it easy for everyone to achieve stunning and incredibly smooth skin, while building confidence in their own skin."

Developed by the experts in hair removal, Nair™ Prep & Smooth Face is designed with an ergonomic applicator that offers a touch-free and mess-free solution for removing stubborn peach fuzz on the upper lip, chin, and cheeks in minutes. Prep & Smooth Face is available in two amazing, light fragrance variations including:

  • Soothing Coconut Milk & Collagen: Sensitive formula with fresh coconut water, dewy lily heart, and creamy milky base.
  • Hydrating Watermelon Extract & Hyaluronic Acid: Refreshing formula with watermelon extract, leafy green heart, and musky base.

Nair™ Prep & Smooth is available for purchase in-store and online at major retailers. For more information about Nair™, please visit naircare.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @naircare.

About Nair™
Trusted since its introduction in 1940, Nair™ is well-known for its expertise in hair removal. Starting as a single-formula, single-scent depilatory lotion, Nair™ has grown into a large portfolio of products serving women and men. As the #1 depilatory brand in the U.S., Nair™ continues to revolutionize the hair-removal landscape to best suit the needs of all consumers, providing products like depilatory creams, at-home waxes, Leg Masks, and more. For more information visit www.naircare.com, or follow us on Instagram: @naircare.

Nair™ is a registered trademark of Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nair-expands-hair-removal-portfolio-with-new-prep--smooth-face-301777946.html

SOURCE Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.