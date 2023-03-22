TRUE FOOD KITCHEN APPOINTS HOSPITALITY VETERAN, JOHN WILLIAMS, AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TrueFoodKitchen.com | @livetruefood

PHOENIX, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, True Food Kitchen, the award-winning, wellness-focused, seasonally-driven restaurant group, announces industry veteran John Williams as Chief Executive Officer. With over two decades of experience working in hospitality, entertainment and consumer packaged goods, Williams draws from his wealth of expertise gained at top consumer-facing brands to support and lead True Food Kitchen's continued expansion and evolution.

Having successfully opened 43 locations throughout the country since its inception 15 years ago, True Food Kitchen is the only restaurant group fundamentally focused on founder Dr. Andrew Weil's philosophy of better living through eating anti-inflammatory foods. The restaurant melds craveable, nutritious dishes with culinary creativity to create an elevated, good-for-you dining experience using only delicious, real food ingredients so you can love your meal and still enjoy how you feel. As CEO, Williams is eager to further spread True Food Kitchen's mission to inspire people to eat better, feel better and live better.

"As a long-time admirer of Dr. Weil, and huge personal fan of the brand, I am thrilled to be joining the True Food Kitchen team," Williams says. "This is an exciting time to be a part of the company in the midst of its growth and in advance of several exciting changes the brand plans to unveil this spring including elevated updates across the menu, restaurant design and brand identity."

EXPANDING TRUE FOOD KITCHEN'S MISSION

In his new role as CEO, Williams plans to continue to expand the brand's mission of bringing craveable, nutritious food to as many people as possible. Williams aims to inspire more people to make choices that sustain their appetite, health, and the planet - ultimately aligning with the company's fundamental mission. Williams will direct his focus on unlocking new, unique ways in which people can experience True Food Kitchen, building upon its substantial following as a restaurant and lifestyle brand, while providing uncompromising standards of wholesome ingredients, amazing taste, and a unique offering that consumers love.

A BREADTH OF EXPERIENCE

A seasoned professional with a dynamic background working at some the country's top hospitality and entertainment brands, Williams joins True Food Kitchen from Lazy Dog Restaurants as the former Chief Marketing Officer where he oversaw marketing and growth strategies and played a critical role in the brand's continued expansion across the nation. Prior to that, Williams oversaw marketing strategy as an Executive at The Disneyland Resort, focused on driving attendance, occupancy and revenue for the resort. Before that, Williams held roles with General Mills, Nestle and more. While a marketer at heart, Williams begun his early career as a corporate tax and finance consultant for Anderson and PricewaterhouseCoopers, sharpening his eye for finance and creative, growth-oriented strategies.

