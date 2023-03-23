3DAPARTMENT.com Introduces Multi-User Search Experience: Journey Through 3D Virtual Spaces Together.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 3DAPARTMENT.com is pioneering the future of real estate platforms, propelling the industry into the metaverse setting. Today, the company unveils its latest breakthrough, the Multi-User Search Experience. Explore and Discover Homes Together in Immersive 3D Virtual Spaces.

We've made finding an apartment to rent or buy feel like playing a video game with your friends.

"We're excited to introduce this new feature to our virtual tour platform," said Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3DAPARTMENT.com "By unlocking the multi-user experience inside the virtual tour, we're able to create a truly immersive and interactive experience for users. We've made finding an apartment to rent or buy feel like playing a video game with your friends."

3DAPARTMENT's virtual tours have long been a powerful tool for real estate agents and property managers to showcase properties to potential renters or buyers. With the new multi-user search experience, users can now share the virtual tour experience with their friends and family, allowing them to explore properties together and get real-time feedback.

The multi-user search experience is simple and easy to use. Users can invite their friends to join the virtual tour by sharing a link similar to a Zoom meeting. Once everyone is in the virtual tour together, they can move around the apartment and explore different rooms. Users can also leave comments and notes for each other, making it easy to collaborate on finding the perfect apartment.

"We're always looking for ways to make the apartment search experience more engaging and interactive," said Gregory Ardbelava, CEO of 3DAPARTMENT.com "With this new feature, users can make the apartment search process a fun, social activity. We're excited to see how our users will embrace this new way of exploring apartments."

The multi-user search experience is now available on all virtual tours created with 3DAPARTMENT.com To learn more about the feature and to see it in action, visit our website at https://3dapartment.com/ .

About 3DAPARTMENT.com

3DAPARTMENT is a Real Estate Marketplace 2.0 designed for Web 3.0.

We are on a mission to revolutionize the apartment search experience by providing a virtual platform that unlocks the power of remote renting, making it easier for people to find the right home, no matter where they are.

