Cover Whale Partners with TrustedChoice.com to Provide Tailored Coverage Plans to Truck Drivers

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurance provider and fast-growing insurtech, today announces its partnership with TrustedChoice.com , the nation's largest digital marketing platform for independent agents and brokers.

With access to TrustedChoice.com's extensive insurance marketplace and more than 240,000 independent insurance agents, Cover Whale can deliver its coverage to thousands of commercial truck drivers across the country. In parallel, independent agents who don't currently have access to Cover Whale for their clients can now have a seamless, digital path to the company and its products through their TrustedChoice.com membership.

"Our team is always looking for new ways to connect insurance agents with truck drivers," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "This partnership enables us to deliver instant quotes to more agents with trucking clients, and more coverage to America's safest drivers and small fleets. TrustedChoice.com's vast network also gives us more opportunities to deploy our Driver Safety Program to make roads safer for everyone.

"Cover Whale's high-tech approach to trucking insurance makes them a great addition to our network of insurance company partners who support independent agents on TrustedChoice.com. Including Cover Whale in our national directory and searchable market finder tools will bring awareness of their unique product offerings and help more agents get connected with them", says Vincent Savarese, SVP Company Relations at TrustedChoice.com.

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $400 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. With a fundamental belief that safe driving should be rewarded, Cover Whale-insured drivers may receive up to 15% off when renewing their auto liability policy. The company has been named one of America's Best Startup Employers on Forbes' 2023 list. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com . Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn , Facebook, and our blog .

About TrustedChoice.com

TrustedChoice.com builds leading digital insurtech marketing solutions for the independent insurance agency channel. TrustedChoice.com's solutions suite empowers independent agents and insurers to compete in a digital-first marketplace. Its Advantage digital marketing platform enables agents and insurers to scale their brand visibility in order to gain and retain clients. The TrustedChoice.com consumer website has attracted over 36 million visitors to date and offers online insurance consumers a retail-like buying experience, connecting the right risk to the right agent at the right buying moment. For more information visit: https://www.trustedchoice.com/advantage/ .

