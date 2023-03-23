Heron Therapeutics Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 and Highlights Recent Corporate Updates

- Annual Net Product Sales Across the Company Grew 25% to $107.7 million in 2022, Compared to Annual Net Product Sales in 2021 -

- APONVIE™ Commercially Launched on March 6, 2023 -

- ZYNRELEF® Net Product Sales for Fourth Quarter of 2022 Increased 44% Over Prior Quarter to $3.9 Million -

- Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales for 2022 Grew 17% Over Prior Year to $97.5 Million –

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care, today announced financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and highlighted recent corporate updates.

Recent Corporate Updates

Acute Care Franchise

ZYNRELEF:





APONVIE:





Oncology Care Franchise

2022 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales: For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , oncology care franchise net product sales were $26.1 million and $97.5 million , respectively, compared to $19.9 million and $83.4 million , respectively, for the same periods in 2021.



CINVANTI ® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of CINVANTI (aprepitant) injectable emulsion for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $23.1 million and $87.3 million , respectively, compared to $17.4 million and $73.5 million , respectively, for the same periods in 2021.



Validation of large-scale manufacturing of CINVANTI was completed, resulting in a significant reduction in cost of product sales beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022.



SUSTOL ® Net Product Sales: Net product sales of SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $3.0 million and $10.2 million , respectively, compared to $2.5 million and $9.9 million , respectively, for the same periods in 2021.



2023 Oncology Care Franchise Net Product Sales Guidance: Heron currently expects full-year 2023 net product sales for the oncology care franchise of $99 million to $103 million .

"2022 was an important year for Heron, highlighted by the expansion of our acute care franchise to cover the two most common concerns for patients and clinicians after surgery, pain and nausea and vomiting. We were thrilled with the approval and recent launch of our fourth commercial product, APONVIE, for PONV, and remain encouraged with the continued growth of ZYNRELEF sales even in a quarter where seasonal declines are anticipated," said Barry Quart, Pharm.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Heron. "In our oncology care franchise, we saw strong growth, exceeding our full-year 2022 guidance with $97.5 million in net product sales. In addition, the significant reduction in cost of goods for CINVANTI achieved in the fourth quarter will have an important impact on reducing cash burn in 2023 and beyond."

Financial Results

Net product sales for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 were $30.0 million and $107.7 million, respectively, compared to $20.7 million and $86.3 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

Heron's net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $19.9 million, or $0.17 per share, and $182.0 million, or $1.67 per share, respectively, compared to $54.6 million, or $0.54 per share, and $220.7 million, or $2.24 per share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Net loss for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included non-cash, stock-based compensation expense of $10.5 million and $43.0 million, respectively, compared to $12.9 million and $46.9 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

As of December 31, 2022, Heron had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $84.9 million, compared to $157.6 million as of December 31, 2021. Net cash used for operating activities for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was $37.5 million and $146.9 million, respectively, compared to $45.3 million and $203.4 million, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. The decrease in our net cash used for operating activities was primarily due to the reduction in headcount implemented in June 2022 and changes in working capital, as well as a decrease in net loss.

About ZYNRELEF for Postoperative Pain

ZYNRELEF is the first and only dual-acting local anesthetic that delivers a fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine and a low dose of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam. ZYNRELEF is the first and only extended-release local anesthetic to demonstrate in Phase 3 studies significantly reduced pain and significantly increased proportion of patients requiring no opioids through the first 72 hours following surgery compared to bupivacaine solution, the current standard-of-care local anesthetic for postoperative pain control. ZYNRELEF was initially approved by the FDA in May 2021 for use in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after bunionectomy, open inguinal herniorrhaphy and total knee arthroplasty. In December 2021, the FDA approved an expansion of ZYNRELEF's indication. In December 2022, we submitted an sNDA to support the proposed indication for greatly expanded use of ZYNRELEF in soft tissue and orthopedic surgical procedures, and the FDA assigned a PDUFA goal date of October 23, 2023. ZYNRELEF is now indicated in the U.S. in adults for soft tissue or periarticular instillation to produce postsurgical analgesia for up to 72 hours after foot and ankle, small-to-medium open abdominal, and lower extremity total joint arthroplasty surgical procedures. Safety and efficacy have not been established in highly vascular surgeries, such as intrathoracic, large multilevel spinal, and head and neck procedures.

About APONVIE for PONV

APONVIE is a substance NK 1 RA, indicated for the prevention of PONV in adults. Delivered via a 30-second IV push, APONVIE 32 mg was demonstrated to be bioequivalent to oral aprepitant 40 mg with rapid achievement of therapeutic drug levels. APONVIE is the same formulation as Heron's approved drug product CINVANTI. APONVIE is supplied in a single-dose vial that delivers the full 32 mg dose for PONV. APONVIE was approved by the FDA in September 2022.

About CINVANTI for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting (CINV) Prevention

CINVANTI, in combination with other antiemetic agents, is indicated in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin as a single-dose regimen, delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC) as a single-dose regimen, and nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of MEC as a 3-day regimen. CINVANTI is an IV formulation of aprepitant, an NK 1 RA. CINVANTI is the first IV formulation to directly deliver aprepitant, the active ingredient in EMEND® capsules. Aprepitant (including its prodrug, fosaprepitant) is the only single-agent NK 1 RA to significantly reduce nausea and vomiting in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and the delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy). The FDA-approved dosing administration included in the U.S. prescribing information for CINVANTI include 100 mg or 130 mg administered as a 30-minute IV infusion or a 2-minute IV injection.

About SUSTOL for CINV Prevention

SUSTOL is indicated in combination with other antiemetics in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic chemotherapy (MEC) or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide (AC) combination chemotherapy regimens. SUSTOL is an extended-release, injectable 5-hydroxytryptamine type 3 RA that utilizes Heron's Biochronomer® drug delivery technology to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for ≥5 days. The SUSTOL global Phase 3 development program was comprised of two, large, guideline-based clinical studies that evaluated SUSTOL's efficacy and safety in more than 2,000 patients with cancer. SUSTOL's efficacy in preventing nausea and vomiting was evaluated in both the acute phase (0–24 hours after chemotherapy) and delayed phase (24–120 hours after chemotherapy).

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic innovations that improve medical care. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, uncertainties related to market conditions; the potential market opportunities for ZYNRELEF, APONVIE, CINVANTI and SUSTOL; the net product sales guidance for the oncology care franchise and the acute care franchise; the results of the commercial launch of APONVIE; the timing of the FDA's review process and whether the FDA approves the sNDA for ZYNRELEF to further expand the U.S. label; the potential additional market opportunity for the expanded U.S. label, if approved; the expected future balances of Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments; the expected duration over which Heron's cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balances will fund its operations; the ability for the Company to reach profitability; and other risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues:

(unaudited)







Net product sales

$ 30,028

$ 20,655

$ 107,672

$ 86,346 Operating expenses:















Cost of product sales

12,627

10,941

54,874

46,021 Research and development

11,057

28,877

107,506

130,821 General and administrative

8,924

9,887

37,437

40,153 Sales and marketing

17,775

24,487

82,513

87,179 Total operating expenses

50,383

74,192

282,330

304,174 Loss from operations

(20,355)

(53,537)

(174,658)

(217,828) Other expense, net

486

(1,109)

(7,366)

(2,855) Net loss

$ (19,869)

$ (54,646)

$ (182,024)

$ (220,683) Basic and diluted net loss per share

$ (0.17)

$ (0.54)

$ (1.67)

$ (2.24)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)





December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021





ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 15,364

$ 90,541 Short-term investments

69,488

67,039 Accounts receivable, net

52,049

35,499 Inventory

54,573

48,382 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,961

12,962 Total current assets

205,435

254,423 Property and equipment, net

22,160

23,734 Right-of-use lease assets

7,645

9,829 Other assets

15,711

17,720 Total assets

$ 250,951

$ 305,706 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 3,225

$ 3,803 Accrued clinical and manufacturing liabilities

24,468

23,716 Accrued payroll and employee liabilities

13,416

15,263 Other accrued liabilities

38,552

25,859 Current lease liabilities

2,694

2,417 Total current liabilities

82,355

71,058 Non-current lease liabilities

5,499

7,996 Non-current convertible notes payable, net

149,284

149,082 Other non-current liabilities

241

— Total liabilities

237,379

228,136









Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

1,191

1,020 Additional paid-in capital

1,807,855

1,689,987 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(19)

(6) Accumulated deficit

(1,795,455)

(1,613,431) Total stockholders' equity

13,572

77,570 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 250,951

$ 305,706

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

David Szekeres

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

dszekeres@herontx.com

858-251-4447

