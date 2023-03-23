Imagine Science Corner Release Rounds Out Robust Supplemental STEM Offering From Digital-First Education Provider Imagine Learning

New digital supplemental science program, Imagine Science Corner, offers engaging, accessible STEM instruction for students

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine Learning, the largest provider of digital curriculum solutions in the U.S., serving 15 million students in more than half the school districts nationwide, today announced the release of Imagine Science Corner, a new digital supplemental science program for STEM students and educators.

Imagine Learning is a PreK–12 digital learning solutions company that ignites learning breakthroughs by designing forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology to drive student growth. (PRNewsfoto/Imagine Learning) (PRNewswire)

Equitable access to STEM education is important. We are proud to offer a portfolio of engaging, digital STEM programs.

Imagine Science Corner engages elementary learners with real-life video lessons, Vocabulary Printables, and student-driven, Project-Based Learning Investigations available in English and Spanish. Educators can create custom learning pathways and are supported by the program's simple "plug and play" implementation. This engaging, accessible program rounds out the robust Imagine Learning supplemental STEM offering, which also includes Imagine Math, Imagine MyPath Math, Imagine Math Facts, and Imagine Robotify.

"Equitable access to STEM education is important and we are proud to offer an exciting portfolio of engaging, digital STEM programs," shared Sari Factor, Chief Strategy Officer for Imagine Learning. "STEM skills, such as critical thinking and problem solving, are universally applicable in life and many careers. These engaging programs help ensure that all students have the opportunity to thrive in academic settings and fulfill their potential."

Imagine Learning's supplemental STEM offerings support the U.S. Department of Education's YOU Belong in STEM initiative demanding access to equitable, high-quality STEM education for all students regardless of background. Digital-first, interactive programs, like Imagine Learning's supplemental STEM programs, make STEM learning more accessible to a variety of students and help to engage students at a young age and throughout their learning journey to help students feel successful in STEM studies. To prepare today's students for 21st century careers with globally competitive skills, Imagine Learning's supplemental STEM programs support the 4 Cs of STEM—critical thinking, communication, collaboration, and creativity.

About Imagine Learning:

Imagine Learning provides digital-first PreK–12 solutions for core instruction, supplemental and intervention, online courses, and virtual instruction. Our mission is to ignite learning breakthroughs with forward-thinking solutions at the intersection of people, curricula, and technology. Imagine Edgenuity™ is our flagship courseware solution, complemented by Imagine Instructional Services' virtual teachers. Our core portfolio includes Imagine Learning Twig Science®, Illustrative Mathematics®, and EL Education®. Additionally, a robust supplemental and intervention suite provides personalized instruction for ELA, SLA, math, coding, and more. Learn more: imaginelearning.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Imagine Learning LLC