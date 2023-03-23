Contact Troubleshooters
King Insurance Partners continues expansion with First Florida Underwriters, Inc.

Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

GAINESVILLE, Fla. , March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King"), one of the fastest growing full-service insurance brokerage firms in the nation, announced today that First Florida Underwriters, Inc. ("FFU" or the "Company") has joined the King Insurance Partners team.

King Insurance Partners (PRNewsfoto/King Insurance)
King Insurance Partners (PRNewsfoto/King Insurance)(PRNewswire)

Founded in 1997, and located in Orange Park, FL, FFU is a full-service commercial and personal lines insurance agency, serving clients throughout Northeast Florida.

"After meeting with the King Insurance team, we knew we found the right partner for us", said Mike Hart, Owner of FFU. "When we considered partnering with a larger firm, King was the right choice. This partnership will allow our team to compete at a higher level, and we are excited about our future with King"

"I'm excited to welcome the FFU team to King Insurance Partners" said Malcolm Chad King, Chief Executive Officer of King Insurance Partners. "Their reputation and expertise will strengthen our service offerings, and our team in Northeast Florida."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. Additional information can be found at www.king-insurance.com.

For further information contact:

Malcolm Chad King

Jay Grevers

King Insurance Partners

King Insurance Partners

Chief Executive Officer

Director of Mergers & Acquisitions

352.415.8237

407.687.5565

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/king-insurance-partners-continues-expansion-with-first-florida-underwriters-inc-301779057.html

SOURCE King Insurance Partners

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.