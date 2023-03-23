Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Iconic Live Entertainment Venue Officially Becomes Bakkt Theater on March 24

Renaming coincides with multimillion-dollar enhancements to the venue

Please click here for images

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bakkt Theater ("Bakkt" pronounced "Backed"), the newly renamed live entertainment venue at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, officially debuts under its new moniker on March 24. As one of the most impressive venues on the Las Vegas Strip, the venue continues to push the envelope for millions of concertgoers, welcoming the biggest names in music to its everchanging roster, from headliner residencies to tour stops of every music and comedy genre.

New Bakkt Logo (PRNewswire)

The venue, previously known as Zappos Theater, has been undergoing multimillion-dollar enhancements over the last year including fully redone artist dressing rooms and amenities and aesthetic improvements that will come along with the theater rebrand. With state-of-the-art audio and technical capabilities and multiple seating configurations that allow artists to create the vibe that best suits their show, Bakkt Theater has become home to world-class entertainment. Its unique combination of nightlife-inspired amenities, including VIP table seating and bottle service, make it one of the most dynamic venues for live entertainment. Bakkt Theater plays its first show with "Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency" on March 24.

Since 2013, Caesars Entertainment and Live Nation, the venue's exclusive booking partner and the world's leading live entertainment promoter, have co-produced groundbreaking Las Vegas residencies that have redefined the live entertainment landscape. Starting with the city's first pop music residency with Britney Spears, other record-breaking residencies have included Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Gwen Stefani, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, John Legend, Shania Twain and Lionel Richie, as well as limited engagements with The Doobie Brothers, Scorpions, Def Leppard, Florida Georgia Line and Van Morrison. Upcoming show dates for the current superstar residency lineup are as follows:

Miranda Lambert : March 24 , 25 & 30; April 1 , 2, 6, 8 & 9; July 7 , 8, 12, 14, 15, 19, 21 & 22; Nov. 30 ; Dec. 2 , 3, 7, 9, 10, 14 & 16, 2023

The Chicks: May 3 , 5, 6, 10, 12 & 13, 2023

Jeff Dunham : May 28 , July 16 , Sept. 3 Oct. 22 , Nov. 12 , Dec. 8, 2023

Keith Urban : June 16 , 17, 21, 23, 24, 28 & 30; July 1 ; Nov. 1 , 3, 4, 10, 11, 15, 17 & 18, 2023

"As we begin this new chapter as Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, we remain committed to creating an unforgettable live entertainment environment for our guests along with the best experience we can provide the artists who grace our stage," said Jason Gastwirth, President of Entertainment for Caesars Entertainment. "With world-class talent and unrivaled guest moments in mind, we look forward to building upon the venue's incredible legacy with our new brand partner and the exciting renovations that are underway."

This change follows the recent announcement of a robust deal between Caesars Entertainment and Bakkt Holdings, Inc. ("Bakkt"). As previously announced, the pairing will soon allow Caesars Rewards® members the ability to redeem their Rewards Credits through Bakkt® Crypto Rewards, pending regulatory approval. Bakkt and Caesars will continue to explore and innovate around Bakkt's existing suite of cryptocurrency solutions. Additional details on this offering and the timeline for rollout will be shared soon.

"We're excited for the unveiling of this physical representation of our relationship with Caesars in Las Vegas later this month," said Mark Elliot, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Bakkt. "The Bakkt Theater is one of the many ways our brand will be visible to Caesars customers as we work together to offer new cryptocurrency options, and we are proud that the Bakkt name will be attached to a premier live entertainment destination for millions of fans moving forward."

Legends Global Partnerships represented Caesars Entertainment in sourcing and negotiating the strategic agreement with Bakkt.

About Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is the centerpiece of the famed Las Vegas Strip, with 2,500 beautifully redesigned guest rooms and suites showcasing some of the best views in town, along with endless options of unparalleled shopping, distinguished dining, popular entertainment and a bustling nightlife. A bright, bold addition to the resort's portfolio, the Ultra Hip Rooms feature contemporary elegance and luxury bedding. Known as the place to play for its roster of A-list celebrity guests, Planet Hollywood's 231 restyled suites feature stunning views of the glittering skyline and daring décor elements such as suspended sofas, lounge-style living spaces and oversized modern artwork. The resort encompasses more than 100,000 square feet of gaming, Caesars Sportsbook at Planet Hollywood, The Scene Pool Deck, several lounges, an intimate wedding chapel, and a relaxing spa and salon. Impressive restaurants include Gordon Ramsay Burger, KOI, Strip House and more. Home to the first pop music residency in Las Vegas, Zappos Theater is one of the largest theaters on the Vegas Strip and showcases a variety of resident headliners including superstars like The Chicks, Jeff Dunham, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert. Magician Criss Angel performs an over-the-top visual spectacular of "Criss Angel MINDFREAK®" in the Criss Angel Theater. The property is encircled by Miracle Mile Shops with more than 170 specialty stores and restaurants. Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit planethollywoodresort.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks, Sting and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, FOREIGNER, Styx, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; The Chicks, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com. Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook, Instagram and follow us on Twitter.

About Bakkt

Bakkt is a digital asset platform that unlocks crypto and drives loyalty to create delightful, connected experiences for a broad range of clients. Bakkt's platform, available through partners, amplifies consumer spending and bolsters loyalty programs, adding value for all key stakeholders within the Bakkt payments and digital assets ecosystem. Launched in 2018, Bakkt is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, visit: https://www.bakkt.com/ | Twitter @Bakkt | LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/bakkt/

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.