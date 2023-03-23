Somatus Announces Value-Based Kidney Care Partnership with Duneland Nephrology in the Greater Northwest Indiana Area

New partnership aims to increase access to in-home support and personalized resources designed to slow disease progression and drive better outcomes for patients with kidney disease.

MCLEAN, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somatus, the nation's leading and largest value-based kidney care company, and Duneland Nephrology announced a new value-based care partnership that brings high-touch, comprehensive kidney care and improved healthcare access to patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) across the northwestern region of Indiana.

Duneland Nephrology patients with CKD and ESKD can now access support and personalized resources to slow disease progression and improve overall health outcomes. Through this partnership, Somatus will act as an extension of Duneland Nephrology by aligning patients with multidisciplinary local care teams comprised of Registered Nurse Care Managers, Nurse Practitioners, Renal Dietitians, Licensed Clinical Social Workers, Pharmacists, and Patient Health Advocates to deliver whole-person, in-home care and drive more healthy days for their shared patients.

"Duneland Nephrology provides a wide range of services which includes education to address the unique individual needs of our patients with kidney disease," says John P. Brady, MD, partner and senior nephrologist at Duneland Nephrology. "With Somatus as our partner, we can provide even greater personalized patient care and engage patients more deeply in their treatment plans."

Somatus is leading the way in enabling the early detection of kidney disease through its offerings and partnerships to drive patient awareness and empowerment. As part of its mission to improve the kidney health of the communities it serves, Somatus offers in-home and clinical expertise powered by proprietary AI and machine learning to help patients receive timely, affordable, and proactive care. In addition, Somatus and Duneland Nephrology support patients with different types of dialysis modalities in the comfort of their homes.

"Our new value-based care partnership with Duneland Nephrology is an exciting step toward furthering our mission to help more patients with kidney disease get the right care and treatment when and where it's needed most," said Somatus Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Ikenna Okezie. "Our missions and visions are closely aligned, making this partnership a natural one. Together, we will deliver the best care and services to our patients to slow disease progression, achieve more healthy days, and improve quality of life."

About Duneland Nephrology

Duneland Nephrology services patients throughout northwest Indiana from Porter County including Chesterton, Portage and Valparaiso, LaPorte County including Michigan City, Starke County including Knox, eastern Lake County including Hobart, western St. Joseph County, and northern Jasper County. Duneland Nephrology offers a wide range of services including education, prevention, and treatment of kidney related disease. The practice includes four board certified nephrologists supported by skilled associates in kidney care such as chronic kidney disease, early prevention of progressive kidney failure, transplant follow-up, and dialysis.

About Somatus

Somatus partners with nephrology and primary care groups, leading health plans, and health systems to provide integrated care for patients with, or at risk of developing, kidney disease. As the market leader in value-based kidney care, Somatus' vertically integrated clinical services and technology delay or prevent disease progression, improve quality and care coordination, and increase the use of home dialysis modalities and rates of kidney transplantation. Somatus is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and founded by a team of world-class healthcare operators, successful entrepreneurs, and leading clinicians treating kidney disease. For more information, please visit www.somatus.com.

