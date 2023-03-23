Stellantis Named a Top Corporation for Women's Business Enterprises

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

National award recognizes world-class supplier diversity programs

Honor reflects Stellantis' commitment to supporting women

Ninth year in a row company has received prestigious award

Stellantis is proud to once again be a recipient of the prestigious Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) America's Top Corporations for Women's Business Enterprises (WBEs) award. This is the ninth year in a row the company has received this honor, the only national award recognizing corporations for world-class supplier diversity programs that reduce barriers and drive growth and opportunities for women-owned businesses.

Stellantis is one of 66 corporations being honored this year for demonstrating a continuous and growing commitment to creating business opportunities for women-owned businesses within their supply chains, successfully implementing diversity and inclusion programs that enable growth and innovation for women's business enterprises.

"Stellantis is honored to receive this award, as it recognizes the great strides we've made as a global leader in empowering women," said Bruno Olvera, Stellantis head of supplier diversity development. "Supporting women in all aspects of our business is critical. It's important to show that we care as a company, and that we're there to support them, invest in their careers and businesses, invest in their well-being and advocate for them."

Stellantis was recognized among the automotive, transportation and logistics industry leaders for investing in "WBEs by going deep into their supply chains to mentor suppliers," according to the WBENC. The award-winning corporations were honored during the 2023 WBENC National Conference, held from March 20-23 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The award signifies Stellantis' continuing efforts to support women. Stellantis recognized the start of Women's History Month in March by celebrating the company's new MentorWE development program. Developed in partnership with the Great Lakes Women's Business Council, the program is designed to prepare women-owned suppliers for future contracting and procurement opportunities while further expanding Stellantis' support of initiatives to empower diverse suppliers.

Stellantis has adopted the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles, signifying a global commitment to gender equality. In 2022, the company increased the number of women in leadership positions to 27% from 24%. This supports Stellantis' progress toward achieving 30% of leadership positions held by women by 2025 and more than 35% by 2030, as outlined in the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan.

