Feds for Medical Freedom Victorious in Challenge to Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate

The United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has affirmed, in the case of Feds for Medical Freedom et. al v Biden, that a lower court correctly entered a nationwide injunction against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal workers. The ruling agreed that the Biden Administration lacked authority to issue the vaccine mandate in September 2021 for all federal employees.

Feds for Medical Freedom, a non-profit representing over 8500 federal workers who do not wish to be vaccinated or disclose their vaccination status, challenged the mandate in federal court, successfully arguing for an injunction in January 2022 and now prevailing in an en banc hearing of the full 17-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court.

Feds for Med Freedom President Marcus Thornton issued the following statement following the ruling:

"Our members have always argued that federal law does not permit the federal government to force federal workers—or any law-abiding citizen—to inject their bodies with something against their will. In fact, the freedom to control your own body and your own medical information is so basic that, without those liberties, it is impossible to truly be 'free' at all. It was incredibly vindicating to hear the court echo those arguments and to draw clear limits around federal authority as it relates to forced vaccinations and medical freedoms.

"Furthermore, since the COVID vaccine mandate was issued in September 2021, it should be noted that federal employees and contractors who have exercised their right to refuse vaccination have been subjected to workplace harassment, ridicule, demotion, and termination. The court's ruling today demonstrates that treatment was not only unprofessional and immoral, but premised on an illegal Executive Order, as well.

"Today's decision was a big win for our members, but we are just getting started. Feds for Med Freedom intends to file new suits in federal court for violations of our members' rights, including under the Religious Freedom Restoration Act and the U.S. Constitution. We will be fighting for justice for those whom the vaccine has injured. As this decision makes clear today, many in the government overstepped their legal bounds, and we are going to hold them accountable."

