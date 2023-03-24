TEAMSTERS LAUD MICHIGAN DEMOCRATS FOR REPEALING "RIGHT TO WORK" LEGISLATION

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Legislators Keep Campaign Promises to Workers

LANSING, Mich., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Teamsters congratulate Governor Gretchen Whitmer and members of the Michigan legislature for successfully repealing the state's harmful "right to work" law. "Right to work" is a lie designed to weaken workers' rights and lower wages.

"Today, Michigan's elected officials honored their state's proud labor history by rejecting this dangerous and deceptive anti-union legislation," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "Let this be a lesson to politicians in the 26 states where these laws remain on the books: if you want to deliver on promises you make on the campaign trail – the promises of good jobs and middle-class prosperity for your constituents – you can start by strengthening unions by abolishing 'right to work' altogether."

"The Governor and the legislators responsible for passing this law have ushered in a bright future for Michigan. One where workers have better safety standards, higher wages, a louder voice on the job and the uninhibited freedom of association in the workplace that they need and deserve," said Fred Zuckerman, Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer.

In addition to repealing "right to work," the bills Gov. Whitmer signed into law would implement prevailing wage standards for state-funded construction projects and allocate more resources to the Michigan Department of Labor for education and enforcement.

