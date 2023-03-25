U-tec to Launch All-new Smart Home Products at 2023 ISC West

LAS VEGAS, March 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading smart home brand U-tec is set to exhibit its comprehensive product lineup, new products and sub-brands at the 2023 ISC West, the largest security industry trade show in the U.S., which will be held from March 28 to 31 in Las Vegas. The company will be at booth #23067 at the Venetian Expo convention center.

Originally established as a smart lock brand, ULTRALOQ, U-tec has evolved to become a top security and automation system products provider, empowering every product line with innovation with advantages in differentiation. It is committed to creating new smart home products with through innovative technologies to help build a smarter and more convenient life. To date, U-tec has served more than 1 million customers worldwide.

At 2023 ISC West , U-tec will present the latest ULTRALOQ series products and solutions, including the new Bolt Series and the ULTRALOQ Air SaaS-based cloud platform.U-tec will debut a new intelligent lightbulb brand, Bright, and a smart home security camera brand named Ulticam, as well as the Power series products including smart switches and plugs.

"We are excited to participate in the 2023 ISC West trade show. U-tec's growth strategy focuses on leveraging the U-tec whole home control cloud platform as the hub to connect smart locks, lighting, security cameras,switches and plugs, to build a new open and shared smart home ecosystem with the core technologies of AIoT and Cloud," said Clark Ruan, Vice President of U-tec.

Bright: Smart lighting is a bright idea

Bright is the world's first Wi-Fi mesh smart lighting bulb that enables users to control the lights from anywhere in the world and program the lights to turn off automatically when the room is empty.

The product is equipped with voice control, radar human detection and multiple controls to build a more secure home. It blends into the home with lights that dim and change color automatically, plus a High Energy Visible (HEV) light to kill bacteria when no one is around.

Ulticam: Your camera, your way

Aiming to achieve the "smartest way to keep your family safe," U-tec is launching the newest home security camera that will help users to explore around the home regardless of where they are. The Ulticam series will bring a real sense of security to the home with a built-in-AI chip, people/vehicle/object recognition algorithm, that will connect to the mobile U-tec app, to change the way of protecting the home.

Its intuitive user interface makes it a breeze to get notifications to know what's happening at home from anywhere – see, hear and speak to visitors in real time. The 24/7 monitoring and control sends email or text alerts.

U-tec's products can be interlinked through IoT and cloud technology, bringing an integrated and comprehensive experience with the mobile app. To further integrate its smart solutions, U-tec is launching ULTRALOQ Air, a cloud-access control platform with unified hardware, software and services that solves the industry pain point of multi-site commercial property management.

"U-tec has come a long way in the security industry. We have the core technologies of Wi-Fi Mesh, Edge AI and battery life to create advanced products, as well as the end-to-end integration of R&D, production, design, sales and services that enables us to grow and make life smarter and better for people," said Clark Ruan.

For more information, please visit https://u-tec.com.

About U-tec

Located in Silicon Valley, U-tec is setting new standards for smart home security with its best-in-class design and advanced technologies. Every day, U-tec helps keep more than 1 million North American customers and their assets safe.

