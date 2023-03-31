FOUNDATION AGAINST INTOLERANCE AND RACISM ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Against Intolerance and Racism (FAIR) is pleased to announce a new board of directors that will help guide the organization in its next phase of dynamic progress and development—and continue the important work that was initiated two years ago since its founding in March 2021.

"We're honored to join FAIR's Board of Directors, which includes a diverse array of individuals with experience across a range of professional endeavors. FAIR's nonpartisan advocacy of civil rights and liberties through colorblind equality is a balm for what has become an inflamed public discourse," said Ilya Shapiro, the newest member to join the board.

FAIR's new Board of Directors includes: Faisal Saeed Al Mutar (president), Heather Blakeslee, Angel Eduardo, Lincoln Jones, Brian Kors, Maud Maron, and Ilya Shapiro. See full bios at https://www.fairforall.org/board-of-directors/.

"From the beginning, I wanted FAIR to be different from other organizations," wrote FAIR's founding CEO Bion Bartning in a letter announcing his transition to the Board of Advisors. "We have done so much good work over the past two years and helped so many good people. From Kevin Ray, Dr. Tara Gustillo, and Dr. Tabia Lee, to Sahar Tartak, Meg Smaker and Daniel Marquez…and so many others. Over the coming months and years, I hope that FAIR continues to serve as a beacon of hope for those who need our help."

FAIR is a nonpartisan organization dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Maud Maron, the new Program Manager said, "I am excited to take on a new role at FAIR and look forward to working with our growing number of supporters to advance our important mission. FAIR is an amazing community of people who have come together with the inclusive goal of advocating for our common humanity."

For more information on FAIR and the new board of directors, please visit www.fairforall.org.

