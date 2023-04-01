Hyundai Motor America Reports Record-Breaking March and Q1 2023 Sales

- Hyundai Sets New Q1 Total and Retail Sales Record; Q1 Total Sales Increased 16%
- March Total Sales Increased 27%; Fifth Consecutive Month With A Total Sales Record
- March Retail Sales Up 15%
- All-Time Best-Ever Records for Santa Cruz and Santa Fe HEV
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., April 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total March sales of 75,404 units, a 27% increase compared with March 2022 and the best March in Hyundai history. This was the fifth consecutive month with a total monthly sales record, led by Venue (+74%), Elantra HEV (+37%), Tucson HEV (+52%), and Kona N (+5%). March was an all-time best-ever retail and total sales record for Santa Cruz (+30%) and Santa Fe HEV (+123%). Hyundai fleet sales were 9.4% of total volume for the month.
"March 2023 will be a month to remember and a great way to finish the quarter with our fifth straight month of record total sales," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We're set for an exciting announcement with the launch of the all-new Kona at the New York International Auto Show and we're celebrating our 25th anniversary of Hyundai Hope On Wheels."
Hyundai sold 68,312 retail units in March, a 15% year-over-year increase from March 2022. March retail sales were led by Venue, Elantra HEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona N. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 11,407 represented 17% of retail and a 20% year-over-year increase.
In the first quarter, Hyundai total sales were 184,449 units, a Q1 total sales record and an increase of 16% year-over-year. Q1 retail sales were 169,491 a 6% increase compared with Q1 2022. Hyundai also set new Q1 total and retail sales records for Venue, Elantra N, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona EV.
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
YTD (Q1) 2023
YTD (Q1) 2022
% Chg
Hyundai
75,404
59,380
+27 %
184,449
159,676
+16 %
- The New SONATA Spices Up Midsize Sedan Segment: Hyundai Motor Company revealed the design of the new SONATA, with a new badge for the eighth-generation midsize sedan that heralds its sportiest design ever.
- U.S. News & World Report Names Santa Fe and Tucson 2023 Best Cars for Families: Hyundai received two 2023 Best Cars for Families awards by U.S. News & World Report. The Hyundai Santa Fe was named Best 2-row SUV for Families, and for a second time the Hyundai Tucson deemed Best Compact SUV for families.
- All-new KONA Accelerates Hyundai's Electrification Vision: Hyundai Motor Company held a digital world premiere to unveil the all-new Kona, an upscaled multiplayer in the B-SUV segment, led by an all-electric variant (EV) that offers advanced safety and convenience features and class-leading range.
- Thirteen New "Journeys" in Portrait Series with Annie Leibovitz: Hyundai launched the second chapter in the creative marketing campaign, "Journeys", which uses a series of portraits and videos to share the compelling stories of individuals that inspire the brand.
- Top Scorers on ACEEE's Greenest Vehicles List: The 2023 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Blue, Sonata Hybrid Blue and Kona Electric were named on the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy's (ACEEE) list of "Greenest Vehicles of 2023."
- Hyundai Launches Annual Women in STEM Scholarship: To celebrate International Women's Day, Hyundai Motor America has announced that applications for its annual Hyundai Women in STEM Scholarship are now open.
Vehicles
Mar-23
Mar-22
% Chg
YTD (Q1) 2023
YTD (Q1) 2022
% Chg
Accent
2
1,446
-100 %
30
2,697
-99 %
Elantra
13,447
10,205
+32 %
32,473
22,072
+47 %
Ioniq
0
860
0 %
0
3,544
0 %
Ioniq 5
2,114
2,700
-22 %
5,736
6,244
-8 %
Ioniq 6
222
0
0 %
222
0
0 %
Kona
7,314
6,053
+21 %
19,220
15,536
+24 %
Nexo
21
113
-81 %
65
166
-61 %
Palisade
6,176
7,283
-15 %
19,602
21,025
-7 %
Santa Cruz
3,825
2,950
+30 %
9,307
8,400
+11 %
Santa Fe
13,236
10,124
+31 %
28,526
25,582
+12 %
Sonata
5,310
1,716
+209 %
14,490
7,744
+87 %
Tucson
20,111
13,642
+47 %
46,170
39,655
+16 %
Veloster
1
205
-100 %
5
462
-99 %
Venue
3,625
2,083
+74 %
8,603
6,549
+31 %
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.
