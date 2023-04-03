Source Advisors Acquires Prominent U.K. R&D Tax Credit Firm GovGrant, Announces Global Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Source Advisors, a specialized tax consulting firm offering nationwide R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO inventory, §179D, and §45L solutions, announces its global expansion plans with the strategic acquisition of GovGrant, a prominent U.K.-based research and development (R&D) tax credit consulting firm.

GovGrant (PRNewswire)

Source Advisors announces its global expansion plans with the strategic acquisition of U.K.-based GovGrant.

With a focus on tax incentives, cost recovery, and energy management, Source Advisors has become a trusted industry leader in tax consulting for over 40 years. The company has delivered outstanding results for clients across a wide range of industries and has established itself as a steadfast and innovative firm.

As part of its global expansion strategy, Source Advisors has acquired GovGrant, a premier R&D tax relief consulting firm in the United Kingdom. GovGrant is renowned for its comprehensive R&D tax relief services and Intellectual Property consultancy and has earned an excellent reputation in the industry. Its proven track record and extensive experience make it an ideal partner for Source Advisors.

"We are excited to enter this new chapter of our growth story," said Chris Henderson, CEO of Source Advisors. "We remain committed to providing unparalleled service and support to our clients worldwide. The acquisition of GovGrant enhances our ability to offer solutions to businesses globally, strengthening our position as the leader in specialty tax consulting."

Luke Hamm, CEO of GovGrant, said, "This acquisition with Source Advisors will provide GovGrant the platform for exponential growth and allow us to accelerate both our organic and inorganic strategy. The U.K. is seen as a key territory, and we are fully aligned with Source Advisors in our commitment to quality, ambition, and culture. We are delighted to be joining the team."

Together, Source Advisors and GovGrant will continue to provide unique expertise, tailored solutions, and stellar client service. They will work closely to ensure a smooth transition for their clients and employees as they expand their reach worldwide.

About Source Advisors

Source Advisors has helped CPA firms and their clients maximize specialized federal and state tax incentives for more than four decades. Headquartered in Fort Worth, TX, Source Advisors collaborates with accounting firms throughout the country to bring R&D Tax Credit, Cost Segregation, LIFO, §179D, and §45L solutions to their clients. With a nationwide team of more than 200 professionals, Source Advisors serves many of the nation's most prominent accounting firms, associations, and Fortune 1000 companies and has earned a reputation for delivering exceptional results for its clients. Source Advisors has been backed by Boston-based BV Investment Partners since 2022. https://www.sourceadvisors.com

About GovGrant

GovGrant is a premier research and development tax credit and innovation consulting firm based in the United Kingdom. GovGrant empowers businesses to realize their innovation potential. Through a deep understanding of the R&D ecosystem and technical capability, GovGrant creates lasting value for its clients by recognizing their R&D and maximizing the value of their Intellectual Property. For more information, please visit www.govgrant.co.uk

Source Advisors Leading Nationwide Tax Specialty Firm (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Source Advisors