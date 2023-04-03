Company Also Announces Launch of New People Matter Advertising Campaign Featuring Creative Work by Iconic Photographer Annie Leibovitz, Award-Winning Documentarian Galen Summer, and Distinguished Film and Commercial Director Andrew De Zen

DUBLIN, Calif., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the unveiling of its new identity that reflects its expanded business strategy which includes its human resources information system (HRIS), Enrich™ product line and R&D tax credit services. TriNet's new identity underscores its commitment to the growth and innovation of SMBs and the people behind them. In addition to the updated look and feel, TriNet is launching an extensive advertising campaign, People Matter, featuring the signature camera work of world-renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, as well as other prominent and distinguished artists.

TriNet Unveils New Identity that Underscores Position as the Ideal Platform for Small and Medium-Size Businesses (PRNewswire)

"Not only are we unveiling a new identity today, we are also celebrating that TriNet is the ideal platform for all small and medium-size businesses," said Burton M. Goldfield, TriNet President and Chief Executive Officer. "TriNet solves complex problems for our more than 22,000 incredible customers across the United States, in a very dynamic marketplace where velocity matters. Over the course of the last few years, as we have witnessed extraordinary changes to the modern workplace, TriNet has responded with expanded offerings, such as HRIS and R&D tax credit services along with our core PEO offering, that truly power the success of small and medium-size businesses by supporting their growth and enabling their people."

Goldfield added, "At TriNet, we always put our customers at the center of all we do—and our new identity is rooted in our 30-plus years of experience helping our valued SMB customers achieve the success they work so hard for."

"I am thrilled to have partnered with such a distinguished team of creative artists for our new People Matter campaign, including Annie Leibovitz—the world's most celebrated photographer who joined forces with us once again as we shine a well-deserved light on our amazing and resilient customers," said Michael Mendenhall, TriNet Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Communications Officer. "Today also marks a new day for TriNet as we introduce an updated identity that reinforces our unwavering commitment to the success of our SMB customers who continue to thrive despite a challenging environment."

TriNet's new and evolved identity was designed by global branding agency Siegel+Gale, and is a modern update to its logo, colors, font and wingmark.

Gordon Bowen, Founder and Chairman of Mcgarrybowen of Dentsu International, was a part of the new People Matter campaign that showcases incredible TriNet customers and SMB leaders who represent a cross-section of American entrepreneurism, including:

More Too Life – Sarasota, Fla. based award-winning anti-human trafficking foundation, specializing in innovative prevention of human trafficking for at-risk youth and victims. based award-winning anti-human trafficking foundation, specializing in innovative prevention of human trafficking for at-risk youth and victims.

JOAN Creative – New York City -based independent creative company founded in 2016 by Jaime Robinson and Lisa Clunie . The agency's name pays homage to legendary female figures, including Joan of Arc, Joan Chen and Joan Armatrading. Their core philosophy is making legendary brands modern and modern brands legendary . -based independent creative company founded in 2016 byand. The agency's name pays homage to legendary female figures, including Joan of Arc,and Joan Armatrading. Their core philosophy is

Happiest Baby – Los Angeles -based company that is dedicated to helping parents by developing a suite of smart solutions with science-based products, content and services that enhance child well-being and help solve everyday parenting challenges. -based company that is dedicated to helping parents by developing a suite of smart solutions with science-based products, content and services that enhance child well-being and help solve everyday parenting challenges.

San Carlos, Calif. , Zap is a team of clinical and industry experts leveraging advanced surgical robots to address the limitations of the past to deliver potentially life-saving stereotactic radiosurgery to more people in more places. They believe the ZAP-X platform defines what's next in radiosurgery for the brain. John R. Adler, Jr. , MD, the CEO, is world-renowned for inventing the CyberKnife® and the related field of image-guided therapeutic radiation. Zap Surgical Systems – Based in, Zap is a team of clinical and industry experts leveraging advanced surgical robots to address the limitations of the past to deliver potentially life-saving stereotactic radiosurgery to more people in more places. They believe the ZAP-X platform defines what's next in radiosurgery for the brain., MD, the CEO, is world-renowned for inventing the CyberKnife® and the related field of image-guided therapeutic radiation.

Mission Asset Fund – San Francisco -based nonprofit organization that seeks to offer financial stability to low-income families by facilitating zero-interest lending and simultaneous credit building. Their model, based on the Mexican "tanda" system, links community members into rotating savings and credit associations and then reports this participation to credit bureaus to help their members establish or improve a credit score. -based nonprofit organization that seeks to offer financial stability to low-income families by facilitating zero-interest lending and simultaneous credit building. Their model, based on the Mexican "tanda" system, links community members into rotating savings and credit associations and then reports this participation to credit bureaus to help their members establish or improve a credit score.

The omnichannel campaign also includes creative collaboration with additional distinguished artists and will encompass TV, radio, digital, and out-of-home including a takeover of Grand Central Terminal in New York City. Other out-of-home markets include Los Angeles, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and Boston.

TriNet will officially unveil its campaign at an exclusive event tomorrow night in New York City. The event will feature the SMB customers highlighted in the campaign, along with insights from Annie Leibovitz, Gordon Bowen, film and commercial director Andrew De Zen, Emmy® award-winning Garson Yu, award-winning documentarian Galen Summer. The event will also include live music from Amanda Stewart, featuring Thad Beaty and Annie Clements, who have performed with Sugarland, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bon Jovi, Maren Morris, and The Chicks.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

