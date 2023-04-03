UL Solutions Announces Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program to Help Energy and Utilities Industries Advance Power Grid Safety

The new service from UL Solutions helps empower cable manufacturers and utility providers to avoid costly cable system failures.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced its Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program today to help wire and cable manufacturers meet global market requirements and advance cable system safety.

The new UL Solutions Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program helps cable manufacturers and owners proactively address potential issues by evaluating the performance of cable systems and identifying installation or service aging defects. (PRNewswire)

The Medium Voltage Cable Field Testing Program helps cable manufacturers and owners proactively address potential issues by evaluating the performance of cable systems and identifying installation or service aging defects. The program includes condition assessments and commissioning tests, such as withstand and monitored withstand tests, partial discharge diagnosis, dielectric loss measurement and neutral corrosion evaluation.

Medium voltage cable system failures can significantly impact utility providers and the businesses they serve, from loss of revenue and production during an unplanned outage to additional damage caused by the failure. A variety of factors — including cables, connectors, joints and terminations — can compromise the quality of the cable system, potentially shortening the anticipated life and degrading reliability.

"UL Solutions' capabilities and expertise in the energy and utilities sector help customers develop cables and cable accessories with a focus on safety, quality and performance," said Paul Ngai, vice president and general manager of the Engineered Materials group at UL Solutions. "Our new testing program for medium voltage cables empowers customers to develop innovative cable systems and enhance power grids that are essential in our daily lives."

The program is the latest offering in UL Solutions' more than 30 years of experience in medium voltage cable systems, including cable and cable accessory design and manufacturing, new material research and development, cable system aging and failure mechanisms, and testing and diagnostic technologies. UL Solutions energy and utilities experts participate in developing testing standards while serving as leaders on international technical committees dedicated to medium voltage cable systems.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

