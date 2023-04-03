UPSHER-SMITH LAUNCHES FLUPHENAZINE HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC (Upsher-Smith) today announced the launch of Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP in 1 mg, 2.5 mg, 5 mg, and 10 mg strengths. The fluphenazine hydrochloride tablet market had U.S. sales of approximately $30 million for the 12 months ending January 2023 according to IQVIA. Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets are a generic version of the brand product, Prolixin®.*
Product Information
Product
Strength
NDC #
Package Size
Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP
1 mg
0832-6003-11
100-count bottle
Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP
2.5 mg
0832-6004-11
100-count bottle
Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP
5 mg
0832-6005-11
100-count bottle
Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP
10 mg
0832-6006-11
100-count bottle
For questions about ordering, please call Upsher-Smith at 1-800-654-2299.
WARNING
Please refer to the full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning for Fluphenazine Hydrochloride Tablets, USP here. You can also call 1-888-650-3789 to obtain a copy of the full Prescribing Information. You are encouraged to report suspected adverse reactions to Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC at 1-855-899-9180 or to the FDA by visiting http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Upsher-Smith
Upsher-Smith Laboratories, LLC is a trusted U.S. pharmaceutical company that strives to improve the health and lives of patients through an unwavering commitment to high-quality products and sustainable growth. The company brings brands and generics to a wide array of customers, always backed by its attentive level of service, strong industry relationships, and dedication to uninterrupted supply. For more information, visit www.upsher-smith.com.
*Prolixin is a registered trademark of E.R. Squibb & Sons, Inc. Prolixin Tablets have been discontinued.
