Youth Global Communication Forum held at Tsinghua University

The Youth Global Communication Forum, held Friday at Tsinghua University in Beijing, brought together government officials, scholars, university faculties, students, and media professionals to explore the role of Generation Z in international communication and public diplomacy.

The forum, focused on empowering Gen Zers in global communication, aimed to discuss strategies for building a more interconnected and prosperous international community by harnessing young people's potential.

According to 2022 world population data from the U.N. and the World Bank, Gen Z, individuals born between 1995 and 2009, is estimated to total 2.1 billion people, comprising 27.6% of the global population.

Xiang Botao, deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Tsinghua University Committee, highlighted in his opening remarks that Gen Zers have become significant participants and influencers in the global public opinion landscape.

He emphasized the importance of universities providing platforms for showcasing Gen Z's talents on the world stage, amplifying their voices, and helping them share Chinese stories globally.

To improve the efficiency of global communication, it's essential to synergize efforts among all stakeholders, including government, enterprises, think tanks, universities, and the media, said Zhang Dong, vice inspector of the International Communication Bureau of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

"Universities, in particular, have a role to play in understanding the characteristics of Gen Z, constructing narrative systems and optimizing communication strategies targeting this particular age group," said Zhang.

Jia Peng, deputy director general of the Department of International Cooperation and Exchanges at the Ministry of Education, proposed that universities integrate international communication into their curricula and encourage students to pursue practical opportunities and real-world research issues.

He also expressed hope for more original research in international communication by universities and greater efforts by scholars to introduce China's modernization path to the rest of the world.

During the event, Zeng Qingkai, editor-in-chief of China Daily 21st Century English Education Media, and Sun Ming, deputy director of the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, delivered keynote speeches, offering insights on the changing landscape of international communication and the pivotal role that Gen Z plays in representing China globally.

The forum included a youth dialogue featuring students, influencers and journalists from Belarus, India, Russia, the United States, and China, who shared their unique perspectives on promoting understanding among nations.

"I actually saw China's policies being implemented not just in writing but in practice," said Kate Kaligaeva, a graduate student from Belarus at Peking University at the dialogue, sharing her experience of collaborating with Chinese media to tell stories about China's poverty alleviation, rural revitalization, and green development. "I saw infrastructure being built from scratch in the countryside, improving villagers' material and cultural lives."

She noted that Gen Zers could effectively present China's development to the world by leveraging their strengths and passions in specific fields to help bridge the gap of understanding and trust between China and the world.

Thomas J. Scheuer, a Tsinghua University undergraduate student from the U.S. and table tennis pro, expressed his desire to introduce more foreigners to China through table tennis. Scheuer starred in the Chinese movie "Ping Pong: The Triumph," released in January. He emphasized that it was essential to tell China's story passionately and evoke the emotions and strength behind the story.

The forum concluded with the release of a report on empowering Gen Zers in international communication by Shi Anbin, a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication at Tsinghua University.

Professor Shi emphasized the importance of providing young people with an open, diverse, inclusive, and innovative education and training environment to nurture their cross-cultural competence, communication skills, content production abilities, and potential to impact society.

