BriteLife Recovery Announces Dr. Jennifer Richards as New Chief Clinical Officer

HANOVER, Pa., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BriteLife Recovery has proudly announced Dr. Jennifer Richards as their new Chief Clinical Officer. Dr. Richards has experience working in all levels of substance use disorder treatment from hospital-based detox to outpatient and has spent most of her career leading clinical teams and developing dynamic clinical programming for the organizations she has worked for.

Dr. Jennifer Richards, Chief Clinical Officer of BriteLife Recovery (PRNewswire)

"The synergy created when ownership and leadership are aligned provides the foundation for endless opportunities."

"With the addition of Dr. Richards to our corporate team, I am confident that she will enhance our clinical programming, staff trainings, and overall ability to provide the best services through support, collaboration, and clinical expertise," says Matt Mantone, Chief Operating Officer at BriteLife Recovery.

After graduating from Loyola College with honors, Dr. Richards earned her doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology from George Washington University. She completed her internship and postdoctoral fellowship at the Institute for Living in Hartford, CT, focusing primarily on child and adolescent inpatient work and psychological assessment.

She served as Staff Psychologist and then Clinical Director at an SUD (Substance Use Disorder) treatment organization in Towson, MD. Under her leadership the clinical team and clinical services grew and flourished. During this time, she also taught Medical Aspects of Chemical Dependency and Substance Abuse Counseling at a local community college as an adjunct faculty member. Dr. Richards then moved into the Corporate Program Director role for a hospital-based addiction program helping to develop appropriate clinical programming for patients requiring hospital-level detox services. She is now thrilled to be joining the BriteLife team.

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the leadership team at BriteLife and look forward to cultivating an environment of clinical sophistication and excellence for those we serve," says Richards. "The synergy created when ownership and leadership are aligned provides the foundation for endless opportunities. It is clear to me that BriteLife's mission and core values are not just lip service, but truly guide decision making at all levels organization wide. I am grateful to be partnering with like-minded professionals and feel inspired to continue the work I have dedicated myself to for the past 15 years."

About BriteLife

At BriteLife Recovery, it is our passion and our purpose to be a beacon of hope and healing that will light the way through the journey of recovery for individuals and families. We strive to be the premier choice for those suffering from substance use and co-occurring disorders by establishing an environment of care that is built on compassion and trust for our clients AND employees. We envision creating an integrated model of care, with a diverse multidisciplinary team that is committed to providing tailored treatment services with respect and dignity that ensures an exceptional client experience at every level of care.

BriteLife Recovery currently consists of two substance use disorder treatment facilities, in Hanover, PA and Hilton Head Island, SC., with plans to open several more over the next few years.

For more information, contact Ed Allen, Chief Marketing Officer at eallen@briteliferecovery.com

BriteLife Recovery (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BriteLife Recovery