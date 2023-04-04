KODAK FLIK HD10 Smart Projector Now Shipping on Amazon

Kodak adds an all-new, Android TV-powered smart projector, to its expansive portfolio of budget-friendly projectors

EDISON, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kodak North American brand licensee, C+A Global announced the availability of their first-ever, Android TV-powered projector, the KODAK FLIK HD10 Smart Projector . Viewers can access unlimited content from streaming platforms including Netflix, YouTube™ and Amazon Prime through the Android TV apps. Equipped with a voice-powered remote, customers can easily navigate the user-friendly, Android TV interface with the help of Google Assistant™. Both Android and iPhone smartphone users can set up their phone to be used as a remote through the Google TV™ app.

The KODAK FLIK HD10 Smart Projector can project up to 150 inches in full HD resolution and is equipped with dual 5-Watt speakers for an optimal listening experience. With this versatile and easy-to-set-up-projector, viewers can enjoy their favorite movies, TV shows and games in any low light setting, without compromising a top-notch cinematic experience.

"The goal with our extensive projector lineup is to make movie nights an accessible and unforgettable experience to anyone, in any setting, with any budget," states Jessica Bitran, social media & public relations director at C+A Global. "We're passionate about creating products that bring joy and excitement to our users, providing opportunities for new experiences and ways to connect with others."

As an alternative to using the Android TV interface directly on the projector, viewers can cast or screen-mirror content from their phone, tablet or laptop by connecting the device to the same WiFi network as the projector and using Google Chromecast™-enabled apps to cast and AirPlay® to screen-mirror. The projector is also equipped with a DC adapter, Bluetooth 5.0 and HDMI, USB and AUX/AV ports for a seamless user experience.

The KODAK FLIK HD10 Smart Projector is available on Amazon for $269.99 .

The KODAK FLIK HD9 Smart Projector, a more portable follow-up to the FLIK HD10 will be released at the end of Q2; official news to follow.

For more info, please visit kodakphotoplus.com or to receive a media kit review unit, please contact Cat Soroush at cat@grithaus.agency.

About Kodak

Kodak (NYSE: KODK) is a leading global manufacturer focused on commercial print and advanced materials & chemicals. With 32,000 patents earned over 130 years of R&D, we believe in the power of technology and science to enhance what the world sees and creates. Our innovative, award-winning products, combined with our customer-first approach, make us the partner of choice for commercial printers worldwide. Kodak is committed to environmental stewardship, including industry leadership in developing sustainable solutions for print. For additional information on Kodak, visit us at kodak.com , or follow us on Twitter @Kodak and LinkedIn .

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc. , doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory are constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com , follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus , like us on Facebook @KodakPlus , and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

The Kodak trademark, logo and trade dress are used under license from Kodak.

