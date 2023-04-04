Marriott International Launches New People Brand "Be" to Grow and Empower Global Workforce

For 26th Year in a Row, Marriott Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

BETHESDA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) announced it is launching its new people brand, "Be," as the company continues its focus on attracting and retaining top talent around the world. The brand is launching as Marriott is named one of the top ten Fortune Media and Great Place To Work® 100 Best Companies to Work For® – a position Marriott has upheld since the list was established over a quarter century ago.

Marriott International, Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Marriott International, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"For over 95 years, Marriott has been committed to creating a culture of putting people first," said Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Marriott International. "As we focus on strengthening our culture, expanding our global workforce, and positioning the company for continued growth, we are excited to build on our people-first culture with Be. We are proud to be an employer of choice for hundreds of thousands of associates who wear the Marriott name badge around the world. Be will help us fulfill our purpose of connecting people through the power of travel by empowering and supporting our associates."

Marriott's Be brand will launch globally across Marriott's portfolio of over 8,300 properties and 30 brands. The brand will focus on three distinct pillars: begin, belong, become. With the goal of attracting and retaining top talent, Be will empower associates to fulfill their career goals, further Marriott's commitment to creating a culture of inclusion, and offer innovative opportunities to grow professionally and personally.

The launch of Be is the next step in Marriott's journey of associate investment. As a pioneer in the hospitality industry, Marriott was the first to build and launch a digital learning platform, providing associates with access to a range of foundational learning programs. The company was also one of the first to introduce a global well-being program over two decades ago, focused on nurturing the physical, mental, and financial health of associates worldwide. Marriott also offers its associates a range of personal and professional growth opportunities focused on building resilience, agility, and well-being with the goal of creating more curious, courageous, and connected leaders to guide the company into the future and make a broader positive impact on Marriott, our guests, and our communities.

"We are excited to launch Be as Marriott continues to invest in our associates and attract top talent," said Ty Breland, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of Marriott International. "Being recognized as a Fortune 100 Best Company for over twenty-five years reflects our commitment to our associates. Be will help us showcase that commitment as we recognize the whole person, build trust, respect, opportunity, equity, and inclusion and provide the tools and opportunities to help our associates grow."

Marriott launched Be to capture and promote its inclusive and welcoming culture and attract talent to traditional and nontraditional roles in the hospitality industry. Be will highlight the vast opportunities within Marriott, from hotel operations and food and beverage to sales and marketing, systems engineering, and tech roles.

As global travel continues to remain strong, Marriott added over 200,000 associates around the world in the past year. The company is continuing to invest in and grow its workforce in 2023, offering competitive pay, benefits and rewards, flexible scheduling, an increased retirement savings plan match, a newly introduced Employee Stock Purchase Plan for U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands associates, and discounted travel across 30 hotel brands in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio.

To learn more about "Be" and career opportunities at Marriott visit http://www.marriott.com/careers

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,300 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.

