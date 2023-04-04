Robert Half Named One of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) has again been named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list. Protiviti, Robert Half's consulting subsidiary, is also included on the list.

Great Place To Work® analyzed anonymous survey responses from more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 U.S. employees to determine the ranking. Each company is rated based on their employees' perspectives on trust, ability to reach their full human potential, company innovation and values, and effectiveness of their leaders.

"At Robert Half, our people are our greatest strength, and we make it a priority to ensure that the values that guide our company align with their personal and professional goals," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "This recognition is a testament to our people-first approach, where everyone is valued and empowered to contribute to our success."

The survey also explored how employees' experiences varied based on their job role, gender, race/ethnicity, payroll status and other characteristics to gauge companies' success in building and sustaining an inclusive workplace.

"We're focused on building a culture that prioritizes employee wellbeing, career growth and belonging," said Lynne Smith, senior vice president of global human resources at Robert Half. "That's why this award is so important — it validates everything we're doing to create a positive employee experience for our teams."

Robert Half's enterprise values — integrity, inclusion, innovation and commitment to success — are deeply embedded in its culture. The company offers innovative programs and benefits that underscore these values and are designed to enhance employee morale, engagement and productivity, including:

Building rewarding careers: The company's The company's flexible work philosophy enables employees worldwide to work where and when they will be most successful. By also revamping its online learning platform and onboarding process, and encouraging in-person learning, mentoring and leadership development, Robert Half has seen heightened recruitment, engagement and retention.

Expanding well-being offerings: Robert Half's employee assistance program provides support for overall mental health and well-being, and its Support for Families initiative offers a variety of resources for working parents. Other recent benefits enhancements include new paid military leave, expanded family planning benefits, and an increased match of employees' 401K contributions.

Prioritizing communication: Robert Half executive leaders deliver regular business updates and participate in Q&A sessions during quarterly live events. Employees also participate in biannual surveys to provide feedback on challenges and areas of opportunity, which has resulted in several new initiatives to improve the employee experience.

Advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI): Robert Half's five Employee Network Groups allow thousands of employees to connect and amplify exposure to DEI topics on a global level. Additionally, strategic hiring and retention programs have resulted in increased gender and racial diversity within the company.

Supporting communities: Robert Half is committed to being a socially responsible corporate citizen. Recent philanthropic investments totaled $7 million , and included contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time. The company is also dedicated to maintaining partnerships with suppliers and alliances that conduct business in alignment with Robert Half's values and Robert Half is committed to being a socially responsible corporate citizen. Recent philanthropic investments totaled, and included contributions to nonprofit partners, matching gifts and employees' volunteer time. The company is also dedicated to maintaining partnerships with suppliers and alliances that conduct business in alignment with Robert Half's values and environmental, social and governance initiatives.

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and Most Innovative Companies lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

