Sealing Technologies Introduces the SN 8000 Server Node

COLUMBIA, Md., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealing Technologies, Inc. (SealingTech), a veteran-owned business that provides innovative cybersecurity solutions, announces its newest SN 8000 server node. This powerful server node fills the need to have more storage for edge computing solutions, and Defensive Cyber Operations. This configurable node joins a commanding slate of portable edge computing products that ensure our nation's warfighters have the finest technology available to defend against cyber threats.

SN 8000

SealingTech identified a need in the market for greater portable edge storage and flexibility, and the SN 8000 delivers. The SN 8000 holds up to 542TB of storage in a 2U portable chassis (213TB more than our SN 7000), making it SealingTech's highest storage capacity server to date. It also contains Intel QuickAssist (QAT), providing accelerated compression and encryption abilities directly applicable to enterprise storage solutions.

The SN 8000 transports easily in an FAA/TSA-approved carry-on compliant overhead case with space for cabling and additional equipment, and can be temporarily rack mounted if needed. The node's configuration is the ideal solution to meet high-storage requirements while optimizing size, weight, and power. With security in mind, the SN 8000 is assembled with tool-less detachable lids and drive trays for quick drive and memory removal. The 27.5-pound node is also provisioned with eight on-board network ports for flexible network connectivity options.

"The SN 8000's capabilities and size set it apart from all its competitors," said Ed Sealing, founder and CEO of SealingTech. "And with onboard 25gbps networking and virtually unlimited expandability, SealingTech is equipping cyber warriors to never be without their mission-critical data."

For more information about the SN 8000, visit www.SealingTech.com/hardware/sn-8000/.

