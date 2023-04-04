SPOTIFY'S THE RINGER AND FANDUEL PARTNER ON SPORTS VIDEO CONTENT FOR FANDUEL TV

The sports themed programming, available exclusively on FanDuel TV, will launch today, April 4.

Spotify, the world's most popular streaming audio platform, and FanDuel, the premier online gaming company in North America , continue their partnership through a multi-year agreement with the Ringer now producing content for FanDuel TV.

As part of the expanded partnership, The Ringer will license select video podcasts to FanDuel TV, including existing shows adapted for FanDuel TV and a slate of new shows.

The Ringer programming on FanDuel TV will launch today, Tuesday, April 4 . The launch kicks off The Ringer's programming block, which is on from 9-10am ET .

The Ringer on FanDuel TV will celebrate the biggest moments in sports and equip the audience with what they need to know for the smartest wagers. The Ringer's slate consists of new shows like Beyond the Arc, an NBA-focused show with Kevin O'Connor , and Through The Ringer, a wide-lens look at the biggest stories in sports gambling with Tate Frazier and The Ringer's experts. The programming block will also present a few successful podcasts, like Fairway Rollin', a golf show, for the TV format.

"We're thrilled to expand our long-standing partnership to include creating content for FanDuel TV. It's exciting to bring The Ringer's signature blend of enthusiasm and expertise to this new audience," said Geoff Chow , Managing Director of The Ringer.

"We are extremely excited for this partnership and further strengthening our relationship with The Ringer. They are home to one of the strongest podcast networks in the world and FanDuel TV can help define a new medium for distributing its content," said Mike Raffensperger , Chief Commercial Officer, FanDuel. "FanDuel TV is the perfect platform to showcase The Ringer's top personalities, broaden their audiences and become flagship programming for the network."

The Spring slate of Ringer shows on FanDuel TV includes: Kevin presents his pressing NBA observations, uses film to explain why a given team may be succeeding or in crisis, looks ahead to the draft, and much more

Hosted byTate Frazier, Through The Ringer presents conversations with The Ringer's deep bench of experts to discuss the top sports stories of the day

The 'East Coast Bias' crew, John Jastremski , Raheem Palmer and Joe House , talk all things sports betting and share the other major events that they're following and betting on.

Joe House and Nathan Hubbard break down the latest golf headlines, preview and review the most important tournaments, and delve into the world of golf gambling.

Additional programming will be announced in line with the ever-evolving sports seasons.

FanDuel TV is broadly distributed on linear television through leading cable and satellite distributors including Comcast Xfinity, Spectrum, Verizon FIOS, DirectTV, DISH, Cox Communications, YouTubeTV, and Hulu.

The first two weeks of programming include:

Tuesday, April 4th - Fairway Rollin' (Masters Preview Special)



Wednesday, April 5th - East Coast Bias



Thursday, April 6th - Through The Ringer

Monday, April 10th - Fairway Rollin' (Masters Recap Special)



Tuesday, April 11th - The Ringer: Beyond The Arc (30 mins); Thru The Ringer (30 mins)



Wednesday, April 12th - East Coast Bias



Thursday, April 13th - Thru The Ringer

About FanDuel TV

FanDuel Group launched FanDuel TV in September 2022 as a broadly distributed linear cable network. FanDuel TV has quickly established itself as a destination for live sports and complementary sports programming including award-winning horse-racing coverage, professional basketball and exclusive shows including "Up and Adams" hosted by Kay Adams, "More Ways to Win" hosted by Lisa Kerney and "Run it Back" co-hosted by Michelle Beadle, Shams Charania, Chandler Parsons and Eddie Gonzalez and syndicated content from Bill Simmons' The Ringer network. FanDuel TV is the first linear/digital networks dedicated to sports wagering content and delivering more live sports programming than any other network in America. Follow FanDuel TV on Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

About The Ringer

The Ringer, launched by Bill Simmons in 2016 and acquired by Spotify in 2020, is a website, podcast network and video production house creating an innovative blend of sports, pop culture, politics and tech content. The Ringer Podcast Network includes over 50 popular podcasts, featuring chart-topping shows such as The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchablesand The Ryen Russillo Podcast, among many others. Ringer Films, launched in 2018, produces long and short-form non-scripted programming, including critically acclaimed HBO documentaries André the Giant, Showbiz Kids, and Music Box, a collection of documentary films that explore pivotal moments in the music world.

About Spotify



Spotify transformed music listening forever when it launched in 2008. Discover, manage and share over 80 million tracks, including more than 4 million podcast titles, for free, or upgrade to Spotify Premium to access exclusive features for music including improved sound quality and an on-demand, offline, and ad-free music listening experience. Today, Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with 433m users, including 188m subscribers, across 183 markets.

